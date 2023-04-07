Kirk Hathaway believes something should be done about parking near the Gregg County Courthouse — but he doesn't believe a proposed new facility and its $19 million price tag is the solution.
Voters will decide in November whether to approve a bond measure to fund the construction of the facility across from the courthouse on Methvin Street in Longview. The 65-foot-tall structure would have 293 parking spaces and an office area that would house multiple county departments, including the elections office, visitors center, veterans office and a shared space.
Hathaway, who was leaving the courthouse Thursday, said he had to park in an inconvenient location since he couldn't find a closer space. He added that he's had issues finding a parking space in the past, as well.
As for the bond proposal, he doesn't believe the county should go as far as building a multi-level parking facility and said a more feasible option would be a one-level "first-floor parking."
Brenda and Glen Sherman, who also visited the courthouse Thursday, said they often experience difficulty finding a parking spot, especially when they have jury duty.
"We've been here several times when I've served on a jury and ... if you don't get here early, then it's a problem," Brenda Sherman said.
She recalled having to park a few blocks away from the courthouse. Glen Sherman echoed her and said parking as a juror in the two-hour maximum spots is a gamble.
Brenda Sherman said she wouldn't be opposed to paying more property taxes to pay for the parking facility "as long as the cost was reasonable as far as what they were charging the taxpayers."
Both of the Shermans said they support better parking options near the courthouse.
Laura Nevils, who co-owns Books & Barrels on Center Street near the courthouse, said while she doesn't personally experience parking issues since she arrives to her business early in the morning, she hears numerous complaints from customers.
"I'm down for more parking because of my customers," she said. "I do have some older customers that need closer parking."
She also doesn't believe an almost 300-space parking facility is the exact solution, but said she welcomes any change as "any little bit helps."
Shayna Porter works at Starfish Ad Age marketing agency, which is in a building directly across from the courthouse. Porter said she struggles daily with finding parking.
"Between the hour of like 11 a.m. and probably like 2 (p.m.) during lunch hours, it's impossible to find parking through here and all down the street," she said.
However, she doesn't believe the burden of paying for additional parking should be on taxpayers.
"I get why they would need to (raise taxes). I just would hate to see businesses suffer even though it's something that we need," Porter said.