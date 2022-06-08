Children were treated to a performance Wednesday by the Dallas Puppet Theater as part of the Longview Public Library's Summer Reading Club.
Puppeteer Pix Smith showed a variety of marionettes to a crowd of youngsters and their parents at the Longview Exhibit Center.
The Dallas Puppet Theater is a nonprofit organization that promotes the art of puppetry through performances, school programs, workshops and more, according to its website.
The Summer Reading Club encourages children to read through incentives and also offers free summer activity for families through July.
For information or to register online, visit tinyurl.com/longviewreadingclub2022 .