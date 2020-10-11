CARTHAGE — First United Methodist Church in Carthage opened its annual pumpkin patch Friday, one of at least two church patches in the Longview area.
The annual fundraiser at FUMC in Carthage supports its children’s and youth activities, including the Wednesday night Logos program, as well as activities for students in grades seven through 12.
Volunteers on Thursday afternoon helped unload 771 pumpkins, as well as two types of gourds and the miniature-sized pumpkins that will be passed out to visiting students.
The patch is set up on South Shelby Street in Carthage.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekday through Halloween.
Elsewhere in the area, the Pumpkin Patch at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Kilgore is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at 401 E. Main St. in Kilgore.
Pumpkins vary in price based on size, with all proceeds supporting local missions and St. Luke’s ministries.
For information or a complete listing of all pumpkin patch activities, visit www.stlukeskilgore.com or find the pumpkin patch at St. Luke’s UMC on Facebook.