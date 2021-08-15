A lazy morning at Longview Swim Center went to the dogs Saturday as dozens of excited pups took over the pool for the annual Dog Days of Summer event to close out the season.
As soon as the pool opened, dogs took to the water, ready to cool off.
“This might be the most dogs we’ve had,” Lifeguard Leorah Haesecke said. “This is an amazing turnout.”
Each year, at the close of the swim season, the Longview Swim Center allows owners to bring their dogs for a swim. The event lasts about two hours before the pool is closed for the season. Doggie paddle races were held, treats were awarded and 50 lucky pups received a tennis ball.
Haesecke has worked three summers at the pool, and Dog Days is her favorite day to work.
“It’s kind of easy on the life guards because the dogs are just having a great time, and we’re not going to blow our whistles and tell them to walk,” she said, laughing. “We just get to watch the dogs have a good time. It’s fun seeing the dogs start to hang out together, and you can tell the owners enjoy just letting their dogs go.”
Haesecke noticed that once the dogs get to the 1.5-foot mark, their running turns to jumping and trying to swim. Like a dolphin, she laughed.
Sage Willow, a 9 month old mini Aussie with bright blue eyes, was timid at first when it came to jumping into the water. She took time to check out the zero-depth entry with her “pawrents,” Jennifer and Dutch Deblouw, before taking a bigger plunge in the deep end.
“This is the second time in the pool for her,” Dutch said.
The couple said this is their first dog and their first time attending Dog Days.
“It’s so much fun,” Jennifer said.
Michelle Carroll, of Longview, brought her 4-year-old terrier mix to the pool. Abigail was adopted by Carroll as a puppy from Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center where she volunteers. She won the doggie paddle race a year or so prior and tied this year.
“It’s awesome,” Carroll said of the event. “We weren’t going to miss it.”
Abigail loves water.
“I wish the city could do this more,” Carroll said.
Lana Choy agreed, wishing that the city could open the pool to dogs a few more times per year. Choy’s dog, Dexter, enjoyed splashing around in the shallow end.
Some dogs were more social than others. While golden retrievers, Labradors and huskies played, some older dogs enjoyed getting their paws wet and laying in the shade just getting pets.