The Women's Center of East Texas again has set a Purple Thursday event to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Purple Thursday encourages attendees to wear purple to show support for survivors of domestic violence and their commitment to ending it. The event is scheduled 1:30 p.m. Thursday in front of the Gregg County Courthouse in Longview.
In partnership with the National Network to End Domestic Violence, the women's center is part pf a national campaign for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The women's center provides crisis intervention, support services and a safe space to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and sex trafficking in Gregg, Harrison, Upshur, Marion, rusk and Panola counties.
The awareness month was launched nationwide in October 1987 as a way to connect and unite people and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt and Longview Mayor Andy Mack issued proclamations this month recognizing domestic violence awareness.
Information from the women's center states that one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes. Furthermore, a report from the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice showed that incidents of domestic violence in the U.S. increased by 8% following the start of the 2020 pandemic.
The theme for this year's national campaign is #Every1KnowsSome1 which aims to highlight how common domestic violence is and that it can include more than just physical violence. Throughout October, the women's center will raise awareness and undertake various initiatives, including a week of action, to shine light on topic.
Seven days of action are scheduled Oct. 17 through 23, including Media Monday, Twitter Chat Tuesday, DVAM Day of Giving, Purple Thursday, Pay it Forward Friday, Speak Up Saturday and Support Survivors Sunday.