Gregg County Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney said that when surveyed, the number one reason people gave for why they visit downtown Longview is for the courthouse.
Discussions about a new parking facility to accommodate for limited parking near the courthouse have been taking place for roughly 40 years, he continued. In his eyes, “it’s time that we either put up or shut up.”
On Monday, county commissioners considered the future of the proposed facility which is planned to be built on the former Regions Bank motor bank and parking lot properties at the southeast corner of Methvin and Center streets. Gregg County commissioners previously approved spending $1.2 million to purchase the property.
County Judge Bill Stoudt previously said most of the facility’s cost could be paid for with cash from county reserves possibly combined with short-term debt that could be repaid within five or six years.
A previous plan presented to commissioners showed the 65-foot-tall structure would be comprised of about 300 parking spaces and an office area. The office area is set to be about 13,000 square feet and would house multiples county departments, including the elections office, visitors center, human resources department, veterans office and a shared space.
Last August, commissioners approved Purchasing Agent Kelli Davis to arrange a contract with SpawGlass of Fort Worth for the parking project.
Stoudt opened discussions and McKinney was first to speak and said when the county initially purchased the land one of its options was to build a street-level parking lot that would come with 75 parking spaces, which he said wasn’t worth it.
He continued that the county had many options in front of it now and the hardest part was to determine how the facility would be paid for.
“We have the money, there’s no doubt about that, but which option do we wanna take?” he asked.
According to McKinney, since the county first discussed the possibility of a parking facility it has had 72 meetings regarding the topic, he said. He stressed his support for having a place for elections and the veterans service office to move to and said that part of the project was something he wouldn’t budge on. Additionally, he stated the contractor estimated the project would take anywhere between 10 and 12 months to complete and with an election coming up in 2024, the county couldn’t wait any longer to make a decision.
“We’re closer right now than we’ve ever been,” he said.
He referenced information the commissioners had been given prior to the meeting with options for the parking facility:
Option 1 for over $19 million would include every part of the initial plan- a 293-parking space facility with administrative offices, a campus area and more.
Option 2 at $18 million would include the same amount of spaces but only the veterans service office would have a space over other departments.
Option 3 at $16 million would increase the parking spaces to 321 but remove the 13,000 square feet of office space meaning this plan is for the parking facility only.
Option 4 at roughly $700,000 would be for a street-level parking lot only with 75 spaces and no offices.
The reason for the options was to accommodate commissioners so they can determine what they want and what’s best for the county, he said.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Ray Bostick spoke next and said while he’d love to be able to do the project “top to bottom” he didn’t know if the county was up to being $20 million in debt and trying to pay it off in seven years. He suggested the possibility of a bond election which would provide a longer payout period and give residents the chance to vote.
“I will say that it needs to be done and I view it as more than just a project for the convenience of people to visit the courthouse,” he said. “I look at the economic development potential for downtown Longview and the ability to have a safe, clean, secure place for people to park.”
He added he was open to negotiate and didn’t want to see just a street-level parking lot built.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Floyd Wingo said the county is growing by leaps and bounds every day. As new business continues to come in the area, the county has to be prepared for it and he believes a parking facility is “way overdue.”
“I do agree that we do not need to finance it. I think we need to pay as we go, which is what Gregg County’s been doing for years,” Wingo said.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Danny Craig said something needed to be done since the parking facility had been talked about for so many years already. He said while he didn’t know what the exact option was now, it could be decided upon with further discussion. He also was in favor of financing the project.
Stoudt started by refreshing commissioners on the recent state law enacted by legislature called the Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act. It requires cities, counties and other taxing units to receive voter approval before levying 3.5% more property tax revenue than the previous year, according to The Texas Tribune. This reduced tax rate from 8% to 3.5% has reduced revenue the county can collect to store in reserves, he said.
“Before that we paid as we went and we cash flowed everything we did. Today we’re taking out of reserves to balance the budget…there’s a point in time where you can only do that so long,” Stoudt said.
If the county was to finance the full-scope project, it would incur anywhere between a 2 to 3-cent tax increase. He added that while the county had the ability to impose a tax increase without public input, he didn’t want to have to do that.
“I personally believe the public should have a say in this when you’re talking about that kind of tax increase,” he said.
Whatever option it goes with, he fully supports the facility but said he doesn’t support going into it blindly without taking all considerations financially, he said.
After the meeting, Stoudt explained how the county was able to pass a tax increase without public input. According to him, the recent state legislature states it can raise the tax rate to pay for a debt but it has seven years to do so.
“Then after seven years you have to take the tax rate right back to where it was, so it’s not a permanent tax increase, it’s only to pay for the debt and then it comes back down,” he said.
He believes it would be less burdensome on the county to have the public involved by voting on it because it provides better options in terms of how to finance and would allow for longer than seven years to do so, he said. If the county were to decide itself, it would be locked in for seven years, he explained.
“If we give it to the public we can go longer,” he said.
While he couldn’t say whether public vote would come into play via a bond election or otherwise, he stated it would be some form of outside financing approved by the public.
Commissioners are set to vote on how to tackle the issue financially at its next meeting scheduled for March 30, he said.