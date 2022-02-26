On May 7, Longview voters will consider authorizing the city to take on $45.6 million in new debt to help secure the Longview Firefighters’ Relief and Retirement Fund.
A consultant who studied the fund estimated it would run out of money in 20 years if action isn't taken to add funding to the plan, and state guidelines have set new requirements that require pension funds in similar situations across the state to establish a plan within a certain time frame for shoring up the funds.
The News-Journal asked city and pension board officials to respond to a series of questions about the bond referendum, which will require a 2-cent tax rate increase to repay the debt.
Here are the responses provided by Shawn Hara, spokesman for the city, and Kolby Beckham, chairman of the fire pension board.
QUESTION: What is the history of the Longview Firefighters’ Relief and Retirement Fund? When was it created and why? Couldn’t firefighters have participated in whatever retirement plan city employees had at the time?
ANSWER: In 1939, the Texas Legislature created the authority to allow local fire pensions under the Vernon Civil Statute 6243.e
Longview created the Longview Firefighters’ Relief and Retirement Fund between 1940 and 1941. The fund was created to address the issues of longevity of employees in such a physically demanding role. This allowed for the city to lower the retirement age to 55 for those employees. Keeping an older workforce in the fire department presented a higher risk to citizens to whom they protected, as well as higher risks for injury and death of those employees.
The LFRRF actually began prior to the city joining (the Texas Municipal Retirement System). TMRS wasn’t created until 1947.
Q: Explain the relationship between the pension board and the city of Longview. Is the board autonomous from the city? How does that relationship work? Can the board make decisions separately from the city?
A: The makeup of the seven-person pension board is set by the (Texas Local Fire Fighters Retirement Act). The board consists of three active members of the fire department, elected annually for three-year terms; the city finance director or his/her designee, the mayor or his/her designee (historically has been filled by a council member in Longview), and two civilian members. Historically, the two civilian members have had financial or accounting backgrounds.
The plan is considered part of the city of Longview’s financial reporting entity and is included in the city’s annual comprehensive financial report as a pension trust fund.
The board can make decisions separately from the city with regard to benefits and employee contributions levels, but changes are subject to approval of a vote of the board, an approval from an actuary that the change will not negatively impact the fund, and a vote of the membership.
The city of Longview makes decisions with regard to city contributions. A minimum contribution of 12% is set by (retirement act) statute.
Q: Can firefighters start participating in the Texas Municipal Retirement System instead? Why or why not, or why or why wouldn’t that be a good idea, or possible?
A: Yes, it is technically possible for firefighters to be part of TMRS, but it wouldn’t eliminate any of the existing liabilities.
Q: Some readers have suggested firefighters should switch to a 401K plan instead. Why isn’t or is that a good idea, or possible?
A: Yes, it is technically possible for firefighters to be part of a defined contribution plan like a 401K, but it wouldn’t eliminate any of the existing liabilities.
Q: What is the average monthly benefit for fire department retirees?
A: Individual monthly benefit varies based on when a firefighter retired, their years of service, and their salary during time of service. The pension does not include a (cost of living adjustment). Your monthly benefit stays the same during your entire retirement period.
For example, under the current plan document, a fire department employee that has reached age 55 and has a minimum of 20 years of service would qualify for 60% of their highest 60-consecutive month average salary.
Q: Please detail the current contribution levels that the firefighters make and the city’s contribution level. When was the most recent adjustment in those contributions, what were they before, when did that happen and why?
The city of Longview contributes 19% of fire department payroll to fund the pension. Additionally, Tier 1 firefighters contribute 17% of their payroll, Tier 2 firefighters contribute 15% of their payroll. Tier 1 employees are any fire department employee hired before Jan. 1, 2016. All employees hired after Jan. 1, 2016, are Tier 2.
Here are recent changes in contributions:
2012: City increased contribution from 15% to 16%;
2013: Longview Firefighters’ Relief and Retirement Fund members voted to change average salary assumptions from highest 36 consecutive months to highest 60 months;
2015: City increased contribution from 16% to 17%;
2015: Fund members voted to remove spousal benefit and implement annuity option;
2016: Fund members voted to increase current employee contribution from 15% to 16% for Tier 1 employees and created Tier 2 benefit plan for new hires at 15% contribution, changing retirement age from 50 to 55 and multiplier from 4% to 3% (Tte multiplier is part of the calculation that is used to determine pension benefits at retirement);
2017: Fund members voted to increase Tier 1 employee contribution from 16% to 17%;
2017: City increased contribution from 17% to 18%; and
2018: City increased contribution from 18% to 19% (The city has said the bond debt also would be paid in part by splitting what it contributes to the firefighters’ pension. The city contributes the equivalent of 19% of firefighters’ salaries to the pension fund. Instead, the city's contribution would decrease to 12% with the remaining 7% redirected to repaying the bond.)
Q: Please provide historical information about the return on investment in the pension fund.
A: Twenty years is 6.58% return; 10 years is 7.28% return; five years is 10.43%.
Investment consultant was changed to Robert Harrell Inc. in 2017, and since then, annualized returns net of fees is 10.18%
Additional investment and actuarial history are available at LongviewFirePension.com .
Q: Please explain the legal requirements that changed concerning funding for the pension plan.
A: HB3898 (87R) was passed by the Texas Legislature in 2021 to become effective in 2025. All public pension plans in Texas must have an annualized (unfunded actuarial accrued liability) of 30 years or less. Essentially, this means that pensions must have a plan in place by 2025 to have liabilities funded within 30 years. Any fund that doesn’t meet this requirement will be required to move to a stricter 25-year requirement.
Q: What happens if the bond proposal is sent to voters but is not approved? What is the next step regarding the pension fund?
A: If the bond proposal is not approved, the city of Longview will consider other alternatives for reducing the unfunded liabilities within the 30-year mandated time frame by 2025. The most likely options would be to increase funding to the pension by either incrementally increasing the city’s tax rate, finding other revenue sources or by reducing funding for other city services.
Q: The city has a healthy fund balance. Has consideration been given to drawing that fund balance down to put toward the obligations of the pension fund to reduce the amount of money that has to be borrowed? Why or why not?
A: The city of Longview does have a healthy fund balance, but it has primarily been utilized to fund one-time projects. The funding of the pension is a long-term liability and investment. The use of a bond is a mechanism for spreading the cost of the 25-year investment across the 25 years of the bond payment with a stabilized annual payment.
Additionally, the available reserves are not sufficient to significantly reduce the unfunded liabilities without additional funding.
The city’s policy is to maintain a minimum of 10% of our general fund operating budget in fund balance. In other words, for an annual general fund budget of $75 million, we must reserve a minimum of $7.5 million. The city of Longview regularly uses the available fund balance above the 10% minimum to fund one-time projects.
In recent years the fund balance has been utilized to construct the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, to replace fire engines, to construct park improvements and to replace the city’s critical information technology systems.
Q: How much more would the average homeowner pay in taxes if the bond passes?
A: Property taxes are calculated by multiplying the tax rate by each $100 of property valuation. Longview’s current property tax rate is 55.89 cents per $100 valuation. For fiscal year 2021-22, the value of the average homesteaded property in Longview is $166,857. The ordinance (for the bond election) was written based on a tax increase of 2 cents. As such, the tax bill for the average homesteaded property would increase by approximately $33.37 annually.
Q: Why didn't the issue of the pension fund come up during this year’s budget discussions? Why is this a mid-budget year discussion?
A: In October 2021, the City Council hired a third-party actuarial firm to review the status of the fire pension. City management decided it was prudent to present the firm’s findings as soon as they were available rather than wait until the upcoming summer budget cycle.
The city regularly considers issues throughout the year. It is common for budget or financial issues to be discussed beyond the summer budget sessions. Furthermore, the timing for bond considerations is a different process from the city’s regular budget cycle. The city’s budget cycle normally takes throughout the summer with adoption in late August or early September. Bond considerations in Texas generally take place in conjunction with the state-established May or November election dates. The deadline to call a May election was Feb. 18.
Q: The local pension board wrote a letter to the council that mentioned changes that were made in the past that contributed to some of the current issues with the pension fund. What were those changes and when were they made? (The letter explains a memorandum of understanding between the board and council that offers assurances that those types of changes couldn't be made in the future unless certain requirements are met.)
A: In 1999, the pension board changed its multiplier from 3.6% to 4%. The multiplier is the mechanism for determining the percentage of salary received in retirement by multiplying years of service by the multiplier. This change was within the guidelines of the (state's Pension Review Board) at that time. In combination with the economic downturn that started after 9/11 and continued through volatility in the market related to the housing market crash, the increased multiplier action contributed to the (unfunded actuarial accrued liability) growth over the years.
The debt also would be paid in part with a shift in how the city of Longview splits money it contributes to the firefighters’ pension. The city contributes the equivalent of 19% of firefighters’ salaries to the pension fund. A portion of that instead would be directed to repaying the bond. Fire department personnel also contribute to the pension fund.
NOTES FROM THE NEWS-JOURNAL: Here are details that factor into the future of the plan, based on information provided to the City Council by a consultant, Hub International, hired to review the plan's liabilities, investments, funding and other factors to make projections about the plan's future. (That's known as an actuarial study). It was Hub International that recommended the bond referendum to secure the plan for the future.
The plan's unfunded actuarial accrued liability is more than $70.6 million;
The plan is expected to run out of money in 20 years unless steps are taken to secure it;
As of Dec. 21, 2020, there were about 170 active firefighters participating in the plan, with 17 eligible to retire and another 51 eligible to retire in the next 10 years (that means more money will be coming out of the plan);
The proposed bond would extend the life of the fund to 2071 and puts the plan at 81.9% funded under government accounting standards board assumptions and requirements; and
The consultants said additional steps would likely need to be taken in the future.