The Longview City Council still has a $12 million decision — whether to help fund the construction of an amphitheater near the Interstate 20 corridor.
The facility would cost an estimated $32 million to $35 million, with the city required to kick in a one-time $12-million payment after construction is complete.
After an initial presentation to the council in May by Jim Leslie, managing principal of Wolverine Interests, and Steve Powers, founder and CEO of Red Cat Projects, the council has had multiple discussions about the project and about allocating the $12 million from the city's reserve fund.
No council vote has been taken or is scheduled.
Here are questions and answers about what we know about the project so far:
QUESTION: Where did the idea come from?
ANSWER: The possibility of an amphitheater project off I-20 has floated around for many years but originated in 2017. That year, Longview Economic Development Corp. hired a consulting firm to conduct a market study for what was touted as “the largest outdoor entertainment venue in East Texas.” The feasibility study ultimately found Longview could support a 7,500-seat outdoor facility with the right private-public funding plan and event management.
Q: Why did that proposal not move forward?
A: Mayor Andy Mack said it was all about money — the city couldn't afford to fund the cost of construction by itself, and it also couldn't take on the management and operations cost of such a facility.
Q: Where would the amphitheater be built?
A: The facility is proposed to be on property on Estes Parkway south of the interstate.
Q: How big would it be and what would it contain?
A: The multi-use facility would seat 8,500 people and would be equipped with an area for concessions, a VIP lounge, artist wing, “sky lounge” and more.
Q: What about the noise from the interstate?
A: Developers said previously that because of how the facility is built, noise would not be an issue during performances.
Q: Isn't the property selected for the facility in a flood plain?
A: Developers said previously that a lot of the structure would be outside the flood plain, and while some of the amphitheater's parking lot would be in it, there is a plan to address that.
Q: Who's paying for it? How can the city afford it?
A: Mack has stated on numerous occasions that the city's only financial responsibility to the amphitheater is a one-time payment of $12 million. City Manager Rolin McPhee recommended using a surplus in the city's reserve fund, essentially a savings account, to pay the $12 million. The developers assume responsibility for all remaining construction costs, even if the final cost exceeds estimates. The city also would have no financial responsibility for operational, maintenance or other related costs after the facility is built.
Q: If built, will it raise taxes?
A: No. In Mack's word, "I want this as much as anybody, but it’s not ‘gonna affect our budget, and it’s not ‘gonna affect our taxes,” he said. “It’s not ‘gonna do either one. If we can come up with the money without affecting that part of our budget and not taxing our citizens, then I’m all for it. If we can’t, I’m all for it, but we’re not ‘gonna do it.”
Q: Who will own it?
A: According to Mack and developers, the city will own the amphitheater while developers will be responsible for operating and managing it.
Q: Why is it needed?
A: Mack has referred to the project as a "lightning strike" that would spur more economic development after it is built. Councilman Wray Wade, who represents District 3 where the amphitheater would be located, has said a project of this scope is needed to further development in South Longview. A study found such a facility would have an economic impact of more than $212 million to Longview and Gregg County over 30 years.
Q: How would it generate revenue for the city?
A: The amphitheater's economic benefits are expected primarily to come from related future development in the area, such as hotels and restaurants. The facility also would produce sales tax revenue.
Q: What kind of artists would it draw?
A: During the developers' initial presentation, Powers listed acts like Def Leppard, Kenny Chesney, Dave Matthews Band, Jonas Brother, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan as acts that performed at amphitheaters of comparable size such as the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Arkansas and The Orion Amphitheater in Alabama.