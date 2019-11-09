It was easy for the city of Longview’s Historic Preservation Commission to choose members for a three-member subcommittee — it only has three commissioners.
Circumstances mixed with membership standards have diminished the commission to fewer than half of the seven members it needs to be a full panel, leaving the city and commissioners themselves to ask for qualified members to step up and volunteer.
The Historic Preservation Commission adopts criteria and manages the designation of local historical landmarks and historical overlay districts within the city.
The commission has four vacant positions. It needs an architect, planner or representative of a design profession to fill one vacancy, and it needs an owner of an historical landmark or a property in a historical overlay district for another vacancy.
The final two vacancies are reserved for an attorney and for a historian.
Mike Smith fills the Realtor seat on the panel, while Meredith May and Commission Chairman Jim Cogar are at-large members. Cogar will roll off the panel in August because of term limits.
Commissioners meet at 2 p.m. every first Tuesday of the month.
Members must live within the city limits, and they can apply to serve by calling the City Manager’s Office at (903) 237-1021. To learn more, visit longviewtexas.gov/boards .