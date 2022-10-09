Members of The Country Patches Quilt Guild held their annual bazaar Saturday to raise money for future service projects, programs and scholarships.
“We’re starting a new service project for the women’s section of the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission," said Tonya Page, bazaar coordinator for the guild. "We’re going to be making some toddler and kids' quilts for them.”
The guild was set up Saturday in front of Heartisans Marketplace on Gilmer Road for its annual quilt bazaar. Page said this is the second year for the fundraiser, and the group also partnered with Heartisans in 2021.
The group started with about 60 quilts and had sold half by noon Saturday, Page said. The quilting group has about 50 members, and each member was asked to contribute a lap quilt for the sale.
The Country Patches Quilt Guild started in September 1983 as a service organization dedicated to the promotion and preservation of quilting. The group meets at 10 a.m. the third Saturday of each month at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Meetings are open to anyone, including new quilters.
“After COIVD and after being isolated for such a long period of time, it’s been a joy for us to meet again. The fellowship of ladies is a wonderful thing,” said guild President Susan Yellott.
Yellott described quilting as a “fun, relaxing activity” that can be “very therapeutic.”
“You can either do something easy or something hard. You can either make something up from scratch that’s never been done before, or you can buy a pattern and follow it,” Page added. “It works very well with whatever your mood is.”
In addition to the sale, the guild also sold tickets Saturday for its annual quilt raffle.
Raffle tickets are $2 each, and the drawing will be Dec. 17. The 2022 raffle quilt features a “Hunter’s Star” pattern in red, green and cream fabrics.