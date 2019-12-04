For about six years, a Florida grandmother who quilts has been helping the Longview High School theater department raise money.
Jacqueline Evans takes Longview High School “Green Out” T-shirts and turns them into quilts.
Her grandson, Matthew Hanson, is now a senior in the theater department, but Matthew’s older brother, Michael, also was in theater at LHS. Their mother collects and sends the shirts to Evans to make the quilt.
The quilts usually are auctioned to raise money for the Pam Mercer-McWilliams Scholarship Fund for the school’s theater department.
Every year, the department conducts a silent auction to raise money for the scholarship, theater director Pam Mercer-McWilliams said. The quilt Evans made this year was so nice the department wanted to expand it to a raffle, Mercer-McWilliams said.
The quilt is about a queen size and great for keeping warm at football games, she said.
Mercer-McWilliams said the scholarship was started 22 years ago and has awarded about $150,000 to theater students.
The scholarship amounts differ each year depending on how much is raised and how many students qualify, she said. Seniors earn points based on how many shows they are in, how many theater classes they take and other outside activities.
“You don’t have to be the lead in the play or be majoring in theater to get the scholarship,” Mercer-McWilliams said.
Students have been awarded in amounts ranging from $750 to $4,000, she said.
Evans, who lives in Tarpon Springs, Florida, said it takes about a week to make a quilt. She also has made tote bags and table runners for the auction before.
Mercer-McWilliams said Evans has made her tote bags as gifts for shows, too. She said Evans has visited the theater department in the past to get to know the students and help with the costumes.
“We love her,” Mercer-McWilliams said. “She’s just a very special lady, and I have really enjoyed getting to know her. Her heart is so kind, and she’s so supportive, not only of her grandsons, but of everyone in the show.”
Evans said she enjoys making the quilts and also makes Quilts of Valor, which are quilts sent to veterans around the country.
“You do what you can to help your grandkids,” she said. “You’ve got to pay it forward some way, and this is the way I can pay it forward. I have some health problems. I can’t go out and volunteer. So this is how I volunteer.”
Raffle tickets are $5 each or three for $10, she said. For tickets, contact Mercer-McWilliams at pmcwilliams@lisd.org or (903) 663-7118 or (903) 983-0716, or Evans’ daughter, Michelle Hanson, at mhanson125@aol.com or calling her at (972) 351-2920.
Tickets also could be available in the front office of the high school, Mercer-McWilliams said. The drawing will be Dec. 20.