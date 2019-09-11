Two downtown Longview businesses have been named finalists for the Texas Downtown Association's President's Awards for 2019, the city announced Wednesday.
R.Lacy Inc. is a finalist in the new construction category, while Oil Horse Brewing Co. is a finalist in the best downtown business category.
“We are so excited to have two finalists this year,” Melida Heien, Main Street coordinator for the city, said in a statement.
The Texas Downtown Association has recognized outstanding projects, places and people in downtowns across the state for more than 30 years. In 2017, Longview's Downtown Live was an award finalist in the best promotional event category.
The Longview Main Street program, along with One Hundred Acres of Heritage, nominated five projects for awards this year.
“It is an honor to be able to showcase the investment that businesses and people have made into our downtown community to make it a great place," Heien said. "Getting recognized at the state level is quite an honor, because locally, we certainly know we have something to be proud of.”
Winners will be announced Oct. 30 at the awards gala held in conjunction with the 2019 Texas Downtown Conference in Georgetown.