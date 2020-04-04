Two of Gregg County’s four constables have requested radar equipment to help them detect speeders in their precincts.
Pct. 1 Constable Mike Grisham and Pct. 3 Constable John Slagle made the requests Monday to county commissioners, but it was tabled until April 13 for further discussion at the next regular court meeting.
“We’ve had complaints about speeding from our neighborhoods, and we want to be able to enforce our duties just like any other officer,” Grisham said Thursday.
Under a pricing quote from Richardson-based vendor Stalker Applied Concepts, each antenna radar system costs $2,455 — totaling $4,910 — and would come with a 36-month warranty.
If approved, the funds would come from the county’s non-departmental operating budget.
Both constables want to conduct traffic patrol when not performing their usual duties, such as serving papers or as bailiffs in justice courts, said Grisham, a retired Longview Police Department patrol officer.
“I was in traffic for a long, long time with the city, and one thing I know is that, fighting crime, traffic stops are one of the most effective things in crime fighting,” he said. “You never know what you’re going to find.”
Neither Grisham nor Slagle attended commissioners’ Monday meeting. Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney and Pct. 3 Commissioner Gary Boyd motioned and seconded the requests, but questions from another member led the court to table the item until both constables could attend the April 13 meeting.
During discussion, Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo said he was concerned about constables — who are elected officials and don’t have supervisors or a chain of command like sheriff’s deputies, state troopers or city police — performing traffic stops without supervision or extra eyes.
Constables in Gregg County were given body cameras formerly used by sheriff’s deputies, who received new body cameras under a regional grant, Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said.
Pct. 4 Constable Danny Craig also has a camera-equipped vehicle, Cerliano said.
Boyd said he believes cameras are a good idea.
“I can’t speak for the other precincts, but ... we’re a bit more rural in some ways, and I get a lot of complaints about speeding in (Pct. 3) that I can do nothing about as a commissioner per se,” Boyd said.
Stoudt said Thursday that constables can request on-board vehicle camera systems in the 2021 fiscal year budget.
“I think that protects us from liability,” Primo said, “and it protects somebody on the side of the road out there… if it comes down to (a constable’s) word against (a defendant’s) word.”