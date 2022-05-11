Some routine railroad maintenance has closed roads to traffic at crossings from downtown Longview to H.G. Mosley Parkway.
“We are laying new rail because the rail that is there is old and out of date,” said Jamie Tyler, Union Pacific’s foreman of the crossing gang. “There is nothing wrong in particular with what is there; this is just routine maintenance.
Union Pacific Traffic Control Supervisor Jorge Ortiz said the work closed crossings on Horaney and Center streets south of Tyler Street. The roads were set to reopen at the railroad crossings on Thursday, at which time Fredonia Street will close until Friday.
Ortiz said H.G. Mosley Parkway was scheduled to reopen by 9 a.m. Wednesday, at which time the cross on Lake Lamond Road was set to close to traffic until Friday.