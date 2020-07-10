The Longview area has received above-average rainfall so far this year, and precipitation since July 1 apparently has ended “abnormally dry” conditions in portions of Gregg and Upshur counties.
Meteorologist Chris Nuttall of the National Weather Service in Shreveport said Longview logged 30.16 inches of rain from Jan. 1 through Thursday morning. The number is 4.45 inches above the normal of 25.71 inches for this time of year, but 5.77 inches below 35.93 inches at this time in 2019.
The weather service uses a rain gauge at the East Texas Regional Airport south of Longview.
“Last year, we had a very, very wet spring,” Nuttall said.
The U.S. Drought Monitor map from the U.S. Department of Agriculture had showed a small area of southern Gregg County and less than half of Upshur County in “abnormally dry” conditions before the map was updated Thursday, based on data as of Tuesday.
That means the region is now in the clear. The map serves as a guide to farmers.
The previous map, based on data through June 30, predated storms that have dumped 2.09 inches of rain since July 1 in the Longview area, according to Nuttall. He said most of the rain fell Monday.
“Right now, we have too much rain” to be concerned about drought, Nuttall said.
The damp weather means area county judges are not likely to declare burn bans in the near future.
“We have had over 3 inches of rain,” Rusk County Judge Joel Hale said. He said he will not put a burn ban on the agenda for the Rusk County Commissioners Court “until it dries out.”
Ditto for Harrison County Judge Chad Sims.
“Our county is very saturated in the moment,” Sims said. “We had right at 3 inches. We do not have any dry conditions at the moment.”
Sims said the commissioners court will evaluate the need for a burn ban only after an extended period of dryness.
He said it will depend on the heat and humidity level.
When the combination of hot weather and humidity creates a heat index that exceeds 105, the weather services issues heat advisories. It has done that several days this summer in Longview, Nuttall said.
“That is not unusual for us to have,” he said. “That is a pretty normal thing to have.”
Nuttall said the weather service issues excessive heat warnings when the index exceeds 110.
The weather service forecasts temperatures in the upper 90s by early next week in Longview, Nuttall said. However, he said he does not predict temperatures of 100 degrees or higher until after next week.
The weather service forecast for Gregg County calls for highs in the mid-90s, partly cloudy skies and southwest winds at 5 mph today with heat index readings of 104 to 107 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s.
Highs will be in the upper 90s Saturday through Wednesday with lows in the upper 70s thorough Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday night through Monday afternoon, the weather service predicted.