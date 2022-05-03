People on Monday stood in the sun — or found a little shade — while fishing at Williams Lake behind Mobberly Baptist Church.
Others enjoyed the warm spring temperatures by walking by the lake or riding bikes on the trails ahead of possible severe weather in the area and rain chances much of the rest of the week.
The National Weather Service on Monday said the area is under a marginal risk of severe weather through this morning. In hazardous weather statement on its website, NWS said scattered thunderstorms are possible today and early Wednesday morning “as a cold front becomes stationary and then lifts back northward across the region.”
There is a 30% percent chance of rain Wednesday afternoon, and East Texas could see another slight risk of severe weather on Thursday. A 30% chance of rain is also forecast for Friday before a sunny weekend with high temperatures in the 90s.