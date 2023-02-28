The roof of a school may not seem like the typical camp out spot, but for three Spring Hill educators, that's where they'll be spending the night Tuesday.
P.E. teacher Chris Peurifoy, his teaching assistant Will Stewart, and tennis coach Russell Gray will set up camp on the roof of Spring Hill Intermediate School as a reward for students who surpassed a fundraising goal.
As part of the Kids Heart Challenge through the American Heart Association, Peurifoy set a goal for students to raise $8,000 in roughly two weeks, he said. If students met the goal, he had devised a special prize for them. At the end of the two weeks, students had raised almost $12,000 and secured their prize.
Peurifoy's been with Spring Hill for 17 years and said the school always provides a prize for students if the fundraising goal is met. In the past, he's been duck taped to the cafeteria wall, let students take shots at him in a dunking booth, had mud and slime thrown at him and more, he said.
This year, he decided not to reveal what the prize would be unless students reached the goal.
"I didn't tell them what the secret surprise was for them raising money," Peurifoy said with a laugh.
He came up with the idea to spend the night on the roof since he's familiar with camping and outdoors activities as a volunteer with the Boy Scouts, he said.
"I just thought it was a fun, different idea to do something crazy like that," he said.
Peurifoy, Stewart and Gray plan to set up camp around 3 or 4 p.m. to allow students getting out of school to see them on the roof before they leave, he said. The group will come prepared with a tent, sleeping bags, a cot, an air mattress, camping chairs, a table, card games and potentially a projector to watch movies with, he said.
A number of students have said they plan to bring the teachers food so dinner arrangements are currently undecided, he said.
Students have been encouraged, if possible, to drive by throughout the night and wave at the teachers. The Spring Hill Band's drumline is also tentatively set to come by and do a performance on the ground level, he said.
The camp-out will also be live streamed on Peurifoy's P.E. Facebook page for students who can't stop by but still want to participate, he said. The stream will be from 5 to 8 p.m. and is set to have multiple guests, he said.
"I kind of thought of it like "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" where we're gonna have different guests that are gonna come visit us," he said.
Guests will be interviewed and asked questions that he thinks students would be interested to know. So far on the lineup is the school librarian who will read a book on the stream, a music teacher and the school's Principal Dana Robertson.
Regardless of the reason, Peurifoy said he's proud of the Spring Hill Intermediate students for trying hard for a special cause. The Kids Heart Challenge, which evolved from Jump Rope for Heart, sees students go into the community and talk about how to stay healthy, eat right, drink water, avoid smoking and more.
"It says to me that (students are) talking about those things either personally or sharing those things on social media which is also a good cause," Peurifoy said.
To catch the livestream, visit tinyurl.com/58xx99uy .