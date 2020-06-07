Eighteen-year-old Caitlen Todd is white, and she says it’s important to speak up for people who don’t have the “privilege” that she does.
“It’s really important, as a white person, (to) help people of color and black people’s voices reach louder,” she said. “I don’t speak over them, but I help their voices.”
Todd is among the demonstrators who have marched daily and held signs along Loop 281 in Longview, joining other protests across East Texas and the nation after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died Memorial Day in Minneapolis while in police custody.
The Longview group, which has numbered from about 50 to 80 people each day, is made up of a mix of races and genders. But the faces are mostly youthful, with members as young as high school-age.
In interviews this past week, the protesters voiced a common theme in explaining their efforts: racial justice and equality in East Texas and the nation.
Todd, who originally is from California and has lived here for four years, said since she’s been in Longview, the racial injustice has been “outrageous.”
“Here, a lot of people are definitely very negative and very hateful,” she said Thursday standing near McCann Road and Loop 281 as passing vehicles honked their horns in support. “I think that’s really important why we’re all here right now – to spread that love and to show that (we’re) out here fighting for people of color.”
It’s unclear if any of the people taking part in the Longview protests are aware of dark events in the area’s racial history.
More than 100 years ago – July 10 to 14, 1919 — a week of racial rioting, which reportedly was ignited almost a month earlier with the fatal shooting of a black man romantically involved with a white woman, resulted in the death of at least one person and ended after martial law was enforced in the city.
And 50 years later, on July 4, 1970, a group of men trying to delay integration of Longview ISD bombed almost 40 school buses, making national headlines.
Chris Williams, 38, who is white, said although he doesn’t know as much about the history of race relations in East Texas “as he probably should,” he knows enough to say it’s an issue.
“Where I grew up (in Upshur County), it’s kind of out there in the country,” he said. “I had several friends I went to school with who had fathers who were in the KKK. So I know we have a long way to go. Even though it may not be as blatant as it used to be, it’s still there.”
It’s more personal for 17-year-old Ryauna Garrett of Longview, who is black. She stood Thursday next to her friend, Jamaya Davis, 16, who also is black. They wore matching Black Lives Matter T-shirts with the slogan “I can’t breathe” in capital letters.
“I’ve experienced (racism) at Pine Tree High School with people calling me racial slurs ... and the school not doing anything about it,” Ryauna said, “so I hope … this spreads positivity to our school.”
Jamaya said she’s concerned for the black men she knows who are “growing up in this.”
“There are many issues with people discriminating against blacks and saying all lives matter when all lives matter (only) whenever the black lives matter,” Ryauna said.
Eric Taylor, 21, who is black, said growing up in South Longview, “it’s talked about as the ghetto.”
“Black people, we’re looked at as criminals,” he said. “We’re trying to reverse history and let people know we’re all equal. I feel like and do know that we’re all equal in God’s eyes.”
All of the protesters interviewed this past week said they’ve mostly been supported by people passing by on the loop. Honks and thumbs up have been the norm, while screamed insults — and even middle fingers – have been uncommon.
“So far, (there’s been) a lot of support, people stopping to come and join us,” said James Stevenson, 26, of Longview, who is black. He held a sign Thursday to passersby that said “Christ + racism don’t mix.” “(I’ve seen) a little harassment. All you can do is keep positive and keep trying.”
Seventeen-year-old Wensdae Williams of Longview stood Thursday on a hill overlooking Loop 281, both of her hands clutching a megaphone as she led a chant of the demonstrators in front of her.
“Say his name!” she shouted, as “George Floyd!” was returned to her.
She said that although she doesn’t know about the history of race relations in her hometown, “I know there’s been a lot of wrong doings.”
“And we’re just out here trying to fix it.”