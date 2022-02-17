The rate of new cases of COVID-19 continued to slow Thursday in Gregg County with the release of data from public health officials.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported 170 total — 42 confirmed and 128 probable — cases of COVID 19 in its Thursday report compared to 188 on Monday. The seven-day rolling rate of new cases in Gregg County decreased by nearly 30%. NET Health on Thursday reported the seven-day rolling rate for the county was 41.49 down from 58.78 on Monday.
There were 5,029 active cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents on Thursday, a decrease of 750 from a report released a week ago.