Community spread of COVID-19 in Gregg County decreased to its lowest level for the year on Monday with the release of new data from public health officials.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District showed the county with moderate community spread, down from substantial, with a seven-day rolling rate of new infections at 26.73.
Monday’s seven-day rolling rate of COVID-19 infection is a decrease of more than 35% from the 41.49 rolling rate released on Thursday. The county’s seven-day rolling rate of infection had been more than 100 as recently as Feb. 3 and has been at levels representing substantial community spread since before the first of the year.
Monday’s report showed each of the seven counties for which NET Health provides disease surveillance with new infection rates that place them in moderate levels — between 10 and 35 — of community spread. Moderate community spread indicated sustained transmission with confirmed exposure within congregate settings and potential for rapid increase. Substantial community spread, or a seven-day rolling rate of 35 or more, indicates large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission.
The seven-day rolling rate is calculated by dividing the number of all new COVID-19 cases from the previous seven days by the county’s population and multiplying the result by 100,000.
New cases of COVID-19 decreased by more than 63% on Monday compared to NET Health’s Thursday report. On Monday, the district reported just 62 total — 39 confirmed and 23 probable — new cases of COVID-19 in county residents, which was down from 170 new cases in Thursday’s update.
Active cases in the county; however, increased by 57 as recoveries rose by four.
The state reports there have been 643 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
NET Health on Monday reported there were 136 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Tyler hospitals. The number reached a pandemic-high of 389 in September.
There were 279 COVID-19 patients on Sunday in the state’s 19-county Trauma Region G, which includes Longview and Tyler, according to data from the Department of State Health Services. The month began with 524 COVID-19 patients in the region’s hospitals.
In Smith County, NET Health on Monday reported just a fraction of the new cases of COVID-19 reported the previous week.
On Monday, the district showed 127 total new cases in county residents compared to 349 on Thursday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday also reported a slowing of new cases; however, he said the county had seven deaths in the past week.
The county had 170 new cases in the past seven days down from 224 the previous week, and average new cases per day went from 32 to 24.
“New cases per day are continuing to decline but we've had a significant increase in fatalities over the past 7 days,” Sims wrote in a post on Facebook. “Please continue to be cautious and join me in praying for these 7 families who are going through a difficult time.”