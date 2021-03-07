When Longview High School teacher Sharon Smith returns to her classroom Monday, she knows that she is protected from the novel coronavirus which has been impacting East Texas for nearly a year.
“It feels wonderful. I feel great,” Smith said moments after receiving her COVID-19 vaccine Sunday. “I feel like now I can just reach the skies. I’m very grateful that I was able to get this today.”
Smith was one of about 800 teachers in Gregg County who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Sunday at a vaccine clinic offered by Christus Good Shepherd Healthy System.
The weekend clinic, which lasted Friday through Sunday, saw more than 11,000 people total receive vaccinations, according to Jim Gaton, vice president of operations for Christus Good Shepherd. Since being designated a vaccine hub in January, Gaton said, Christus is close to administering 30,000 shots.
“Teachers are part of the frontline in this battle. They have a significant number of children in their classrooms and they have a large interaction with the public,” Gaton said. “They do so much for us in our community, so it’s a joy for us to do this for them.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services announced Wednesday that all Texas vaccine providers should begin to include all school staff, Head Start program staff and child care staff in their vaccination programs. Those who already were eligible for the vaccine, including seniors and those with existing health conditions, continue to qualify.
Gaton said Christus had been planning for about three weeks to begin scheduling teachers and coordinated efforts with all of Gregg County’s school districts to make the first opportunity available Sunday. Teachers continue to be eligible to sign up for the vaccine going forward.
Lauree Roberts, who serves as Career and Technical Education director for Gladewater High School, said she felt “lucky” to receive the vaccine Sunday.
Roberts and her family suffered from COVID-19 around Christmas with Roberts saying she experienced a “fairly mild” case. With a daughter who is a nurse combined with her personal experience with the virus, she said the issue is close to her heart.
“I feel very fortunate to be able to come out here today and get my shot so that I can help protect others,” Roberts said. “The more people who can get vaccinated, the sooner we can get a handle on this virus.”
Smith, who teaches cosmetology classes in Longview High School’s Career and Technical Education department, said she, too, is grateful to receive her vaccine and she would encourage others to also receive it. She said it felt nearly painless, “just a little sting.”
“People really need to get the shot. I know a lot of people are still up in the air about it. I was, too, at one time, just to be honest,” she said. “But with the job that I have being in the public, I knew I needed to take it. … I’m really grateful to have had the opportunity today.”