The Great Texas Balloon Race returns Friday through Sunday at the East Texas Regional Airport, offering a variety of family activities.
Here’s what you need to know:
HOT, yes, but it could be hotter
The forecast for Friday through Sunday is highs of about 90 with a slight chance of rain.
Bennett said there is a pilot briefing on the weather at 6 a.m. daily from race officials.
“By that time, they’ve been watching the weather for two hours, and at that point, they will reveal where the tasks and targets are or if the weather is not permitting” for flights, she said. “The weather needs to be clear and we need wind, but not too fast. If it’s raining, it’s totally out of the question.”
WHEN AND WHERE TO SEE BALLOONS
Spectators have lots of opportunities to see hot air balloons up-close and in the sky.
The first competition flight starts at 6:30 a.m. Friday over Longview, while Saturday’s competition flight over East Texas Regional Airport begins at 6:30 a.m.
The pilots’ final duck drop competition and other navigational tasks start at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
All competitions flights are at the mercy of the weather, and officials decide those mornings if the balloons will go up.
Beyond the competitions flights, the six special shapes balloons at this year’s race will be set up at 7 a.m. Friday at locations across Longview. Residents are invited to come out and see the balloons, meet the pilots and enjoy a free breakfast. See greattexasballoonrace.com for the locations.
And balloon glows are scheduled to light up the night at 8:50 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the airport.
When can i get in and how much?
Gates at the East Texas Regional Airport officially open at 4 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, gates open at 5:45 a.m., close at 11 a.m. and open again at 4 p.m. Anyone who pays admission Saturday morning will be allowed back in Saturday evening.
Gates open at 5:45 a.m. Sunday with no admission cost.
Tickets are $15 in advance and Friday at the gate. Prices increase to $20 on Saturday at the gate. Weekend passes are available for $30.
Advance tickets are available at local Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods stores, but weekend passes are not available at the stores. Tickets and passes can be purchased online at outhousetickets.com .
traffic and parking
Attendees should plan to come early (be at East Texas Regional Airport at least an hour earlier than the event you wish to see) and stay late, said Gai Bennett, marketing and public relations director for The Great East Texas Balloon Race.
Although available parking at the airport — which is free — has expanded this year, congestion is inevitable.
Most attendees will be directed to the west parking entrance near FM 349. Handicap accessible parking will be available near the east parking entrance off of Jerry Lucy Road.
Lots of entertainment
Friday’s concerts will start with Dustin Hodges at 6:30 p.m., while headliner Gene Watson will take the stage at 9:30 p.m.
East Texas native Koe Wetzel is Saturday’s headliner at 9:30 p.m.
Before Wetzel, Virgilio Valla y Grupo Amor is set to perform at 5 p.m., and, at 6:30 p.m., Cody Wayne will take the stage.
Numerous vendors — food, drinks, arts and crafts and more — will be set up at the airport.
Kid’s Land also returns, with an admission fee of $5 per child per day. The area features bounce houses, giant slides, obstacle courses, jousting rings, bungee runs, climbing walls and toddler play areas.