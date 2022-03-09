LAKEPORT — Actors made up of LeTourneau University aviation students and other volunteers lay strewn across the pavement of an East Texas Regional Airport runway while portraying the victims of a simulated plane crash Wednesday morning as the airport held its Tri-Annual Emergency Drill.
“This lets us know, No. 1, that our people are trained. It lets us see problems that might come up and how we can correct those,” Airport Director Roy Miller said. “We see what we’re doing right, what we’re doing wrong and what we need to improve. It’s always good to have a hands-on type of drill.”
The Federal Aviation Administration requires the airport and other commercial service airfields to conduct full-scale emergency exercise drills every three years.
About 100 people representing about a dozen area agencies participated Wednesday in the drill that simulated a plane crash.
The drill began with the FAA control tower giving an alert about a plane crash. The airport, which has Gregg County Sheriff’s Office staff on site, then launched its firetrucks to extinguish a blaze and to render aid to wounded passengers. Then, mutual aid groups and ambulances were called, and patients were taken to area hospitals.
If such a plane crash were to occur, Miller explained, the East Texas Regional Airport would be the first to respond. The airport has three firetrucks on site.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Amanda Taylor is the airport’s public safety director.
“Here at the airport, the sheriff’s office staff are all triple certified, so we do police, fire and EMS response,” Taylor said. “So, if we had a crash like what we’re simulating, the sheriff’s office would respond first in a fire capacity with the firetrucks.”
As a commercial airport, East Texas Regional Airport has to meet certain federal safety response standards, Taylor said. For example, if a plane crash occurred, staff must be at the crash site within three minutes.
While the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office staff at the airport would be the first to respond to a crash, they also would call for mutual aid assistance from nearby agencies.
Representatives from other agencies, such as Flight for Life, the American Red Cross, Christus Good Shepherd and Longview Regional Medical Center also attended the drill to provide certain services. The hospitals, for example, assisted with a simulation of treating wounded patients.
Taylor and Miller each said it’s beneficial for all of the agencies to get together and act out a response plan.
“It’s good for us to all get together and practice this so that when and if something were to happen, everybody has an idea of where to go and what to do,” Taylor said.
While the full-scale drill happens every three years, Miller said the agencies continue to meet annually to discuss emergency response plans.
“We’re constantly training,” Miller said.
Miller’s in his 10th year as airport director. In that time, he said, there have been a couple of off-site incidents to which the airport has responded; however, there haven’t been any incidents on the airport grounds.
“This (drill) lets our visitors know that we’re training and trying to keep them safe, so that when they travel here, we are ready to go if something were to happen,” Taylor said.