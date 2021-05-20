A recently opened health clinic in Longview aimed at providing free care to those in need is already expanding services by adding two providers and opening more days of the week.
One Love Longview opened the clinic to provide basic medical services, such as a general practitioner, for those who are experiencing homelessness. It also offers mental health and addiction services.
Since making its debut a few weeks ago, the clinic’s team has treated infections, performed checkups, helped patients understand their prescriptions and offered rides for individuals to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, according to One Love Longview co-founder Amanda Veasy.
“That’s what we’re trying to offer here,” Veasy said. “Proactive care so that your homeless population is not in the ER receiving reactive care.”
The One Love Longview Medical Clinic will have an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at the clinic, 1514 W. Fairmont St., Suite 102.
Since opening, the clinic has been limited by its small team. One doctor visits twice per month on Fridays, and the services have been well received. In two days of visits since opening, for example, the clinic saw 15 patients, Veasy said.
And the plans to increase providers and expand the clinic’s open days came quickly.
Veasy said the clinic plans to add two nurse practitioners to the team, which would allow the clinic to be open more often to see patients.
“We would be expanding services from two Fridays per month to three to four days per week. It’s crazy,” she said. “It’s going to quadruple the number of patients we can see right now.”
Thus far, patients have been coming from the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission — including the men’s and women’s centers there — as well as those referred by the city’s Police Outreach Services Team (POST) officers. The POST officers are police officers who are dedicated to the city’s homeless population and act as a bridge between the homeless individuals and available resources.
“We work really well with the POST officers,” Veasy said. “They give out our card when they come across people out in the community and are able to refer people to us.”
The clinic and its services are completely funded by community donations; it currently does not receive state or federal grants, Veasy said.
The clinic is in need of donations including sponsors, exam-table paper, size medium and large medical gloves, men’s socks and underwear (all sizes), acrylic sutures, glucometer test strips, urine specimen cups and urinalysis dipsticks, condoms and more.
The community will be able to see the clinic during Friday’s open house, and the clinic also plans to unveil a surprise from local artist Dana Huber. Last week, Huber was working at the clinic with some paint and brushes. Huber donated all the supplies to complete the project as well as her time.
“Recently, I formalized my art business and I specifically have set aside some of the profits so that I can do this,” Huber said. “It’s a privilege and an honor to do this.”
Though the final form of the project has not been released, the project will present an opportunity for families to pay tribute to loved ones lost to suicide or addiction. Guests are invited to bring a wallet-sized photo, printed name or donation in the name of the loved one.
For more information about Friday’s event, how to donate or to learn more about the organization, visit One Love Longview on Facebook or at onelovelongview.com .