LeTourneau University will host a retirement reception for Cynthia Hellen, senior director of the Belcher Center, from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the lobby of the Belcher Center.
Hellen has been the university’s first director of the 2,000-seat S. E. Belcher Jr. Chapel and Performance Center, which opened in 2007.
“We have presented well over 100 national touring acts and have hosted many more community events, in addition to the countless university chapels and activities over these 13 years,” Hellen said.
Hellen’s retirement takes effect Dec. 31, and the Arts!Longview board of board of directors announced Thursday that it has hired Hellen as its first-ever executive director. She will begin that job Jan. 2.