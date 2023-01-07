The Longview Public Library is offering its third annual nutrition workshop through January.
In cooperation with Better Living for Texans, a Texas A&M Agrilife Extension program, instructor Cory Alvarado leads a four-part seminar that teaches better health practices, food mindfulness and general nutrition education.
Christian Pippins, local history/genealogy librarian, said she decided to implement the workshop after hearing library patrons ask about books for weight loss and nutrition. She noticed there was an uptick in these inquiries after the start of the new year when many people were trying to keep resolutions.
"That's something you hear every year — people wanna lose weight, get in shape or get healthy," Pippins said. "I thought it would be a good idea to have someone be here that knows the recipes and be able to guide you."
According to Pippins, people who choose to attend are guaranteed to receive new recipes, handy kitchen tools and helpful tips from each session with Alvarado.
"She's also gonna give practical cooking and shopping tips ...(and) talk about how to cook more better and healthy meals to have for your family," she said.
The theme for the workshop is A Fresh Start to a Healthier You. Attendees who complete the workshop will receive a certificate of completion from Texas A&M Agrilife Extension.
In past years, the workshop had good outcomes, and community reception seemed positive, Pippins said. She's hoping to have an even bigger turnout this year.
"I'm hoping there'll be a lot more people that will come. I think it's so important to stay healthy ... and eat more nutritious," she said.
Pippins believes attendees will walk away with tips on how to eat better, shop more efficiently and cook diverse meals.
The classes are set 6 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday this month starting Jan. 10. No sign up or registration is necessary, and the classes are free. Participants must be 18 or older to attend.
"I think this will be real beneficial to people 'cause you'll have someone kind of guiding you. Also the handouts ... the utensils, the giveaways at each class — these things may be things people may not be able to afford to get as well," Pippins said.
For a full schedule and more information, visit tinyurl.com/2fjs7nmt .