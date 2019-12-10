The Longview Public Library has scheduled time for patrons to make audio recordings of their memories of the area for the Longview 150 Sesquicentennial podcast.
Participants are asked to records audio files of no more than seven minutes each. Those who do not have audio recording equipment are asked to call the library at (903) 237-1346 to schedule a time. Half-hour time spots are available from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, Friday, Dec. 18 and 20.
The podcast will be available online throughout the city’s sesquicentennial in 2020.