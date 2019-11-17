About ETAA administrators

Cynthia Wise

Salary: $175,000 with a $6,000 travel stipend

CEO Cynthia Wise previously was the principal at Ned E. Williams Magnet STEAM Academy and Forest Park Magnet School. She has a doctorate in education in educational administration and leadership from Walden University, which is an online university based in Minneapolis.

According to Walden University's website, the educational administration and leadership program is "designed for K–12 administrators who want to increase their ability to influence and transform their educational organization, this specialization of the (doctor of education) program will help you gain the skills needed to build an effective and collaborative learning environment."

According to the performance contract between ETAA and Longview ISD, as CEO, Wise:

Shall oversee all school operations; and has administrative responsibility for planning, organizing and evaluating the education programs, services and facilities of ETAA for performance appraisal of all staff

Assumes administrative authority for personnel assigned to campuses or programs operated by ETAA

Manages day-to-day operations of campuses or programs operated by ETAA

Prepares and submits a proposed budget to the board

Prepares recommendations for policies to be adopted by the board

Develops appropriate administrative regulations

Provides leadership for attainment and improvement of student performance

Organizes ETAA's administration

Consults with campus-level committees

Ensures adoption of student code of conduct and other student disciplinary rules

Submits reports as required by law, among other duties

Donald Stewart

Salary: $130,000

Deputy of Business Operations Donald Stewart has a doctorate in education from Liberty University. According to Liberty University's website, the doctorate in education program is an online degree program. Stewart confirmed he completed his residencies at the physical university.

Before joining ETAA, Stewart was the assistant superintendent at Natalia ISD in Natalia, south of San Antonio. According to his resume, he has 18 years of experience in public education. He also has worked at Judson ISD, Southside ISD and North East ISD, all of which are in Bexar County.

As deputy of business operations, his duties are:

To direct the policy process for the ETAA schools

Represent ETAA as the policy contact for Texas Association of School boards

Coordinate business affairs

Direct preparation of reports to appropriate agencies

Serve as the public information official

Serve as a hearing officer for grievances

Direct student transfer applications

Act as community liaison

Prepare special reports for the CEO and other duties

Megan Burns

Salary: $92,500

Deputy of Curriculum and Instruction Megan Burns has worked for Longview ISD since 2012. Before that, she taught precalculus for a year at a charter school in Tyler. She attended the University of Texas at Tyler where she earned a master's degree in curriculum and instruction and has a principal certification.

The duties of the deputy of curriculum and instruction at ETAA are:

Direct instruction and curriculum services

Plan and implement programs with teachers

Apply research and data to revise curriculum

Work with instructional staff in selecting materials

Participate in decision-making for goals and processes

Actively support the efforts of achieving performance standards

Provide staff development and other duties

Since joining the district in 2012, Burns was a math and social studies teacher at Forest Park until 2016. In 2016, she became the international baccalaureate and magnet curriculum program specialist until she started her ETAA position.

Maci Wilcox

Salary: $60,000 plus a $4,513 stipend

According to Executive Assistant to the CEO Maci Wilcox's resume, she received a master of arts degree in industrial-organizational psychology from Louisiana Tech University in 2015. She has a Texas educator certificate and a national certificate for STEM teaching and is enrolled in Lamar University for a principal certification.

Maci Wilcox said she will complete the principal certification in May.

In 2016, she became a first grade teacher at Ned E. Williams. In 2017, she became the science, technology, engineering, arts and math team coordinator and was in that position until her hiring at ETAA.

As executive assistant to Wise, Wilcox:

Maintains Wise's schedule

Answers calls

Greets and directs visitors

Organizes and manages the office

Maintains files

Assists with Wise's travel arrangements

Reviews and distributes mail and other duties.

Mary Hagler

Salary: $50,000

For the past 29 years, Business Manager Mary Hagler has served in different positions at Longview ISD. She was a secretary in the public relations department, a secretary to the principal at Forest Park and a part-time substitute teacher.

According to her resume, Hagler attended Kilgore College and the American School of Banking and took accounting and business courses.

Hagler's duties as business manager are:

To report to the deputy of business operations on financial affairs

Be responsible for collection of funds, besides taxes, due to the network

Oversee disbursement of funds

Maintain an accounting system

Prepare and submit monthly financial statements

Audit expenses

Prepare the budget with deputy of business operations

Serve as purchasing agent

Maintain inventories of physical properties and other duties.