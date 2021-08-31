A handful of people were hired on the spot Tuesday by Domino's Pizza at the M. Roberts Media-sponsored Career Expo. One woman was so happy to have a job that she "danced her way right out the door" of the Longview Exhibit Building.
“That was Mary Jo,” Domino’s Field Trainer Emily Goodley said. “She was super excited."
Domino's had hired four people by 1 p.m. Tuesday, but that didn't solve the company's local workforce problem.
Like many employers in East Texas and across the country, finding workers is a struggle.
For every five interviews scheduled, only two people will show up, Domino's recruiters estimated. Goodley blamed it partly on the pandemic but said there are other factors.
Some recruiters cited pandemic-related or other unemployment benefits, laziness by job seekers or fears associated with COVID-19.
Other employers said their businesses are growing so fast that they can’t seem to hire enough people to keep up.
Master WoodCraft Cabinetry Recruiter Kellie Sawyer took down information Tuesday for a number of attendees at the expo. She is looking for people to work in production as well as other positions at the Marshall plant.
“It’s kind of a revolving door, and we have a turnover rate,” she said. “I mean, it’s hard work.”
Sawyer is honest with prospective employees, letting them know that employees will be on their feet and work hard. The company is aiming to expand its reach to recruit workers.
“There’s too many incentives to not work,” she said.
By 2:30 p.m., more than 80 job seekers had shown up at Tuesday's expo, according to organizers. Recruiters said that was more prospective employees than they had seen at other local fairs in the past few months.
Some attendees said they were looking for a better job or better benefits.
Destinie Ingram, 18, of Longview, works at a fast food restaurant and was browsing the socially distanced booths of employers.
“I’m really just looking for another job,” she said. “Nothing with fast food.”
Darren Beard, 19, of Longview, said he is employed but looking at other options.
“I’m really just looking for a job that I can stay with and something I can do a career with,” he said, adding that he works in retail. “I’m just weighing my options and keeping an open mind and seeing what I think is best for me.”
He walked out of the exhibit building with information and applications for several jobs.
Michelle Boaze of Career Search in Marshall and Shreveport said tons of jobs are available for people who are willing to drive.
Career Search Personnel Services is an employment agency with contracted employers to help match applicants with jobs. Over the past two years, Boaze said she has seen great changes in needs.
“A lot of companies are looking for workers and a lot of people are looking for jobs,” she said. “Since this COVID has been such a big thing, a lot of people quit and are staying home because they’re scared to be around big groups of people. It’s panic mode, and a lot of employers lost people, so they’re desperate to get people to come back to work.”
Understaffed industries are becoming more common.
“You’re seeing a lot of fear,” Boaze said, referring to job seekers. On average, she said there are 10 to 12 people per day coming to her office to fill out applications since pandemic-related unemployment benefits have stopped.
Conterra Networks in Longview, an ultra broadband fiber company, is looking for workers because of growth.
Recruiter Tammy Tucker said the company has been offering two paid weeks of sick leave for COVID-19 that extends to caring for family members, something some potential employees were concerned about.
“My daughter, she left her job right as the pandemic was starting, and I didn’t want her back in the workplace,” Tucker said, adding that she understands the concerns of those worried about taking a job during the uncertainty of COVID-19. “I didn’t want her going out to earn $8.25 an hour and bring back an illness back into our home where me and her daddy are the breadwinners. I can absolutely understand the fear.”
Tucker said the company is hiring people who have no experience and is offering training.
“If someone is open to learning, we’re willing to teach you and train you because this is a career that is going to carry you through life,” she said. “We’re primarily hiring for our outside fiber crew.”
Tucker added that Conterra Networks has had little to no turnover through the pandemic.
“One of the things we found, though the start of the pandemic last year, we lost nothing — we grew,” she said. “A lot of companies were facing downsizing, loss of services, loss of business, but we were growing.”