The Longview City Council could decide to increase sanitation fees tonight to offset rising recycling costs.
A fee increase is among several options the city will consider when the council meets at City Hall.
In other business, council members today will consider a $4.6 million contract to construct the final two phases of the Guthrie Creek shared use path.
The agenda also includes an agreement with the state for median improvements on a portion of East Marshall Avenue.
On Dec. 12, the city learned that the cost for Kilgore-based Rivers Recycling to take the city’s recyclable products was increasing this year from $20 a month to $65 a month.
Staff presented council members with multiple options, including discontinuing the recycling program.
Rather than ending it, the city could revise the program to a subscription service at $7 a month for residential customers and $7.50 for commercial customers.
Another option involves raising the sanitation rate by $2.50 a month for all customers or increasing the rate by only $1.25 through Sept. 30 when the fiscal year ends and then consider future costs during the normal budgetary process.
Longview recycled an estimated 3,950 tons of waste in 2019, compared with 28,000 tons that were sent to the landfill, according to the city.
The Guthrie Creek contract initially was set to be voted on last month, but the Texas Department of Transportation asked that the city delay awarding the contract because it was still reviewing bids.
If approved today, Leland Bradlee Construction of Longview would be awarded a $4.6 million bid to build 12,694 square yards of concrete sidewalk. The project would include three prefabricated steel truss bridges, a grade-separated underpass crossing at Judson Road and McCann Road, a rectangular rapid-flashing beacon at Hoyt Drive and pedestrian hybrid beacons at Eden Drive and Johnston Street.
Funding for Phases 2 and 3 the Guthrie Creek shared use path project is available from Longview Economic Development Corp. and TxDOT, according to the city.
Council members also will consider a resolution to commit the city to installing a raised median to East Marshall Avenue (U.S. 80) between Eastman Road and the Harrison County line.
The advance funding agreement with TxDOT comes with a $103,500 cost to the city, which would be funded by the city’s 2011 Street Bond Fund and TxDOT, said Public Works Director Rolin McPhee.
The agreement allows the city to provide for the design or the upgrades, and TxDOT will fund and construct the improvements.