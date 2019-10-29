Workforce Solutions East Texas plans to conduct the Red, White & You! job fair for veterans from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview.
Workforce Solutions is urging veterans and their spouses who live in Camp, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, Rusk and Upshur counties to register by calling (903) 758-1783.
The statewide job fair is in its eighth year and is being hosted by the Texas Workforce Commission in cooperation with 28 local workforce development boards, the Texas Veterans Commission, the Texas Medical Center and Gov. Greg Abbott.
More than 12,300 job seekers and more than 2,100 employers participated statewide in 2018, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.