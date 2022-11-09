The Reel East Texas Film Festival kicks off this week with a Locations Workshop at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Texan Theater, 201 S. Kilgore St., in Kilgore.
This is the sixth year for the festival, which will include 50 films from all over the world. The event will include live screenings and filmmaker Q&As. Screenings will take place Thursday through Saturday at the theater.
“Each year our submissions grow and the quality of films gets stronger; we’re very lucky,” festival Director Chip Hale said. “Our reputation as a filmmaker-friendly festival has become common knowledge to indie filmmakers, and they want to come experience our East Texas hospitality in Kilgore.”
Matt Miller, digital media production consultant with the Texas Film Commission, will be the guest speaker for the workshop.
Miller has more than 15 years of experience in film production and has worked on shows in cities across the country, including Los Angeles, Santa Fe and Pittsburgh.
Miller’s work includes serving as script coordinator on the Emmy-winning, Texas-produced series “American Crime” and the Hollywood remake of “Ben-Hur.” He has been with the Texas Film Commission since 2019.
Workshop topics include “Attracting Filmmakers to Texas,” “The Lone Star State on Location” and “How to Submit Sites for Filming.” Admission to the workshop is free.
Tickets to the film festival are $10 to $50. For tickets and a schedule of the film screenings, visit www.reeleasttexas.com .