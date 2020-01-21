Former McDonald’s executive Terry Reese will return Feb. 10 to host the next session of Longview Listens, according to the city of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity and Diversity Committee.
The second session of a three-part series is planned for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in the Allen Family Student Center at LeTourneau University, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave.
Longview Listens deals with topics centered on unity, diversity, culture and other similar interests. Reese, who lives in Longview, will lead small group discussions on identifying entitlement messages, how entitlement can create tension between cultures and steps to improve our entitlement challenges.
Officials from Partners in Prevention, which hosts Longview Listens, said if attendees were unable to attend the first session in November, they still may attend the February session.
The third session is slated for May 11.