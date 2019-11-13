Taylor Morgan said she has never seen a patient at Refuge International's clinic at the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission who is not grateful for the care the clinic provides.
"They just want to get this care," said the fourth-year University of Texas at Tyler Longview University Center nursing student. "It makes you want to give it just that much more."
Refuge International is an organization based in Longview that provides medical services to people in need in the area and on mission trips. The nonprofit group provides a free clinic every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at Hiway 80 that is staffed by local nursing students.
Kimberly Cooper, clinical director for Refuge International, said after the organization saw Hiway 80 feed 600 people recently, the organization decided to keep the clinic open beyond its regular hours of 9 a.m. to noon.
Cooper also said the recent freezing temperatures spurred that decision.
The National Weather Service said Wednesday morning on Twitter that Longview broke a record for lowest high temperature for Nov. 12 at 41 degrees. The previous record was 42 degrees in 1907.
Daily Record Low Maximum Temperatures for select cities across the Four State Region for November 12th. #Arwx #Lawx #Txwx pic.twitter.com/nXNWbnj2W7— NWS Shreveport (@NWSShreveport) November 13, 2019
Cooper said most of the patients seen at the free clinic are homeless and do not have insurance.
"They love coming to this clinic because we’re free, so everybody gets treated. I make sure everyone gets treated," she said. "A lot of them, when they have to go to the ER, they’re indigent or they don’t have insurance or the funds to pay. They feel like they’re maybe not treated as well as people with insurance. They get a lot of respect when they come here that they may not get somewhere else, because we don’t care if they have money."
Morgan said she spent a lot time at the clinic taking people's temperatures and treating sinus issues and body aches.
The clinic is able to write prescriptions for patients that usually are filled at Super 1 Foods at a low cost, Cooper said.
Morgan said the clinic also can provide vitamin supplements to patients and provide information on ways to stay healthy. Her best tip for this season is to keep hands washed.
"Even if they don’t have anywhere permanent, any store, any restroom, if you go somewhere, just wash your hands," she said. "If you have to stay somewhere to stay warm in such close quarters, it’s almost impossible to create that distance with the spread of infection."
Cooper said the clinic treated about 50 patients Wednesday.
"It’s not important to Refuge, or to me, how or why you’re in a situation where you’re homeless," she said. "The only thing we think about is, ''Do you need help and can I help you right now?' "