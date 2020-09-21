When COVID-19 caused borders to shut down, Refuge International's Guatemalan Director Kimberly Johnson realized she had to get creative with how to offer healthcare.
Now, the nonprofit organization is entering its final preparations to offer telehealth options for its patients in Guatemala.
The borders in Guatemala closed in March, Johnson said, and though they reopened Friday, she said they want to err on the side of safety.
"This is a location that Refuge International has been visiting every February, May, August and October for years," she said. "Our patients are used to our schedule. For a lot of patients, we are their only healthcare resource and we fill prescriptions for chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension; we fill it to get them through to the next group mission trip."
Refuge International is calling its patients to set up appointments for Oct. 20-22, Johnson said. The last time volunteers were at the clinic was February, which she said means many people are going without their medications.
The clinic will have three to four rooms for patients to consult with doctors from different parts of the U.S., nurses and to get medications filled at the clinic, Johnson said. There will be interpreters in each room.
Amanda Judd is a nurse in Colorado who volunteered to help with the clinic. She said she has been volunteering with Refuge International for about four or five years.
Judd said she is especially interested in helping indigenous people in Guatemala because she focused on Mayan studies while getting an anthropology degree.
"I work in a community health center here, and our main mission is to provide access to care — and I’m a huge believer in that mission," she said. "In Guatemala, there is no safety net. So, if you’re poor and you can’t work, you don’t eat and your family will starve. So, the idea of having access to medicine when your family can’t eat is very hard."
Executive Director Ginia Northcutt said the clinic is waiving its usual fee because of the economic hardships people are facing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Northcutt said the people at Refuge International are so excited to get to work on the project.
Johnson said they have the capacity to possibly see between 135 and 145 people during the three days of telehealth appointments.
"It’s something new for Guatemala patients," she said. "For our providers in the states who so desperately want to get back down here — because these people have relationships with our patient base and they want to be here, they want to help — it’s kind of a nice bridge. And it’s a little scary; I'm going to be honest. Technology is a huge issue here, so we’re going to try our best."