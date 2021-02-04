One more day of a COVID-19 hospitalization rate less than 15% for the Longview-Tyler region will trigger a rollback on business restrictions implemented in December.
COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 13.36% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, the Texas Department of State Health Service reported Thursday. The number marks six straight days of hospitalization rates below 15% in the region and the lowest since it registered 13.16% on Nov. 19.
The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43%, and it remained above 15% for 46 straight days. On Friday, however, the rate dipped to 14.48% and has remained below 15% since.
Seven consecutive days of hospitalization rates above 15% for the Trauma Service Area on Dec. 20 set in motion renewed restrictions at businesses and restaurants in the region, per an executive order issued in October by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is less than 15% of total hospital capacity in the region are required to lift the mandate.
Public health officials on Wednesday announced 43 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gregg County since Monday and two additional deaths.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported the new confirmed cases bring the county’s cumulative count to 5,528 with 96 confirmed deaths. Recoveries in the county increased by one to 3,840.
NET Health reported early this week that it would begin updating COVID-19 numbers only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for the seven counties it serves. The district’s Wednesday update came after deadline.
The numbers do not include 4,413 probable cases, 2,347 probable recoveries and 81 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Wednesday, there were 1,592 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates on Wednesday decreased from four to two.
NET Health reported that Gregg County’s rate of community spread for COVID-19 remained at a “substantial” level but that the seven-day rolling rate of infection had saw a substantial decrease.
Gregg County’s seven-day rolling rate of infection, adjusted for population, was 49.91 for the period Jan. 28 through Wednesday, a decrease of more than 14 from the previous week.
The health district reported Gregg, Smith, Henderson, Rains, Wood and Van Zandt counties had “substantial” levels of community spread of the disease, which signifies large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission. Anderson County had the lowest seven-day rolling rate of infection adjusted for population at 22.27 with a moderate level of community spread.
In Smith County, NET Health on Wednesday reported 113 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Monday and one additional death. With the new cases, there have been 10,304 confirmed cases in county residents with 6,706 recoveries and 177 deaths.
On Wednesday, there were 194 patients with probable or confirmed COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals, which is 14 fewer than the 208 reported Monday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Thursday reported 19 new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,171 cases and 84 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported seven new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and one additional death. The county has had 1,958 positive cases, according to the state, and 81 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by eight for a total of 1,189, and the county’s deaths from the virus remained at 48.
Statewide
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors, has been canceled for 2021 because of concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, event officials announced on Wednesday.
Organizers had previously moved the rodeo from March to May. But after consulting with local and state officials, along with medical experts, organizers concluded canceling the event was in the best interest of the health and well-being of the community, said Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
"It has become evident that the current health situation has not improved to the degree necessary to host our event," Boleman said.
This is the second year in a row the pandemic has impacted the rodeo. Last year's event was canceled about halfway through its run as a precaution against the coronavirus.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the county's top elected official, commended the decision, saying it will help stop the spread of COVID-19 and help the Houston area "get back to normal, get our economy running at full speed."
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Thursday reported 10,523 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The state had a record high of 14,218 hospitalized on Jan. 11.
More than 38,000 people in Texas have died from COVID-19, according to data from researchers at Johns Hopkins University.
The state on Thursday reported 11,999 newly confirmed cases along with 439 deaths.
Texas officials report that more than 619,000 people in the state have been fully vaccinated and more than 2.1 million people have gotten at least one dose.