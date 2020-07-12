MOUNT PLEASANT — A recent hearing conducted by the Region D Water Planning Group, which represents Northeast Texas, concerning its draft regional water plan featured remarks exclusively about how the proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir should not be part of the state’s water plan.
In Mount Pleasant, sitting in chairs spaced 6 feet apart because of COVID-19 concerns, one by one, several speakers stood to decry the inclusion by Region C — or the Dallas-Forth Worth area — of the reservoir in its part of the state's upcoming five-year water plan.
Regional boards have until March 2021 to submit their final plans to the state water board for inclusion in the 2022 state water plan.
Region C decided to ignore an agreement reached in 2015 between the two groups, one commenter said.
“Region C arbitrarily wants to change the content of the agreement,” said Richard LeTourneau of Harrison County. “I don’t believe there is any reasonable answer to why Region C changed it.”
After years of disagreements over the proposed reservoir, the two regions sat down in 2015 and created an agreement that the reservoir wouldn’t be considered in the water plan until 2070. Region C’s plan now has bumped up the timeline for the reservoir to 2050, in direct conflict with the previous agreement.
For their part, Region C representatives, who met after the Region D group met, have responded to the accusations about changing the 2015 agreement, pointing out the agreement was only for the 2016 plan.
At the Mount Pleasant hearing, Gary Cheatwood of Red River County said he and his family have been fighting the reservoir for more than 30 years.
“This is the most detrimental thing that can happen to the Sulphur River Basin,” he said. “This ain’t right, what they’re doing. We are a free and independent people. We should have the right to live where we want to live. … They are trying to boot us off of our land … so they can make a dollar or two off of it.”
Eddie Belcher of Cuthand said his family owns 800 acres that would be under water if the lake were built. It’s been in his family for 10 generations.
“I don’t stand for this to be taken away from my kids and grandkids,” Belcher said. “Region C has no right to come into our territory and take what they think is rightfully their privilege. They waste water every day, running down the sidewalks. … You wake up every day wondering if you have a place to live.”
Lindy Guest said historically what happens when a reservoir goes in is people are not paid the full value of their land.
“We feel like we’re being taken advantage of,” Guest said. “If this happens, who would decide the value of our land?
“Would it be someone from Region C to come down and decide what our land is supposedly worth or would we get Metroplex prices?”
In past discussions with Region C, the land around the lake was promised to be mitigated, but he said he wondered just how true that would be.
“It just seems like a big boondoggle,” Guest said. “Here’s what I don’t understand: if this is really about the water, then why — when they are offered reasonable alternatives to that lake, where they could get all the water they could use from another source and not have to do that — why don’t they consider that?
“I can speak for a lot of friends and neighbors in our area, they are against it, too. They aren’t able to be here today, but they feel the same way as I do.”
Kevin Ward, the general manager of the Trinity River Authority and chairman of the Region C Water Planning Group board, said the group pushed up the Marvin Nichols Reservoir because of population changes that have occurred in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since the last state water plan.
“The new drought of record for the Sulphur River basin, combined with unfavorable review of the Wright Patman strategy by the (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers), led the project sponsors to the decision to put the Marvin Nichols strategy in 2050,” Ward said.
The specific wording of the agreement, available on both regions’ websites, denotes the compromise is only for the 2016 State Water Plan.
“Region C will move the Marvin Nichols Reservoir as a designated strategy to the year 2070 in its 2016 regional water plan,” is the first condition in the agreement. The second one agrees that Region C will support Region D in studying alternative water resources to Marvin Nichols. The third condition states Region C will not submit any applications for reservoirs in Region D through the fifth planning cycle, which is 2017-21, the cycle the boards are currently in.
This means that Region C can, legally, include Marvin Nichols in its 2021 plan, and even possibly apply for the reservoir to be built after next year.
However, reservoirs can take decades to come into existence. The state Legislature has to sign off on it, along with the state water development board and several other entities. Most reservoirs in Texas are built by the Army Corps of Engineers, which would need studies conducted for many factors, including viability and environmental impact before it could even plan a dam on the Sulphur River.
At a joint meeting between the two regions in this past December, Region C representatives said part of their plan for Marvin Nichols would be that 80% of the water supplied by the reservoir would go to Dallas, but the rest would go to Northeast Texas.
“Paid for by Region C,” Ward said.
In the same presentation, Region C said the population of the Dallas Metroplex area increased 41% between 2000 and 2017, and state planners have indicated expectations for even more growth in the coming decades — growth that needs more water, he said. The planned reservoir is expected to yield 451,500 acre-feet/year.
“The end result was that with less water, more need and significant issues identified for the raising of Wright Patman’s operating level, the Marvin Nichols strategy was selected for this planning cycle,” he said.
Region C plans to give continued support for Region D studies about the effects of Marvin Nichols and a resolution recommending no applications for the reservoir through the adoption of the 2027 state water plan, which will be the sixth planning cycle, Ward said. Other parts of the proposal are for shoreline improvement regulations and leasing back the land acquired until it is needed for construction of the reservoir.
If the two regions are unable to come to some kind of agreement over the proposed reservoir for their respective water plans, the Texas Water Development Board will have to step in.
The first step is the state board having the regional board appoint representatives who can negotiate on behalf of the regions and try to get both groups to come to the table with an agreement. If that doesn’t work, the state board’s executive administrator, Jeff Walker, is allowed to step in and determine a proposed recommendation for the conflict.
After a public hearing for the proposal, Walker can then put the proposal before the state board for a vote.