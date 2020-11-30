COVID-19 hospitalizations in an area that includes Gregg and surrounding counties surpassed a threshold for the second day on Monday that could mean replacing some restrictions to stop the spread of the virus if the trend continues.
Gov. Greg Abbott in October issued an executive order that allowed bars to reopen and other businesses to expand capacity to 75% as long as COVID-19 hospitalizations do not rise above 15% for seven consecutive days.
On Monday, COVID-19 patients accounted for 15.78% hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity in the state trauma service area comprised of Gregg, Harrison, Upshur, Rusk, Smith and 14 other counties, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients took up 429 of the 2,718 total staff hospital beds in the region, Trauma Service Area G.
It was the second consecutive day the rate rose above 15%. On Sunday, it was 15.2%.
The executive order allows some counties, even with high hospitalizations, to go through a process to choose to continue to operate at the expanded capacity, which is 75% for certain business. To enter the process, a county must have fewer than 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the past 14 days, and the county judge must submit a certification of other criteria.
Public health officials on Monday reported 84 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County since the day before Thanksgiving.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, which last updated case counts on Wednesday, said the new confirmed cases brought the total in Gregg County to 3,301. The county’s recoveries and confirmed deaths from the virus remained unchanged at 2,420 and 65, respectively.
On Monday, there were 816 confirmed active cases in the county and seven active COVID-19 cases in Gregg County Jail inmates.
The state on Monday reported 1,235 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Harrison County, an increase of nine from Wednesday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday recognized the state’s number of coronavirus deaths for the county of 44.
“I have no details on any of these so they are all presumed to have occurred since the end of July,” he said.
Sims had previously reported 35 confirmed deaths.
He added that the Marshall Harrison County Health District continues to work to verify each death.
Sims also said the director of the Department of State Health Services on a conference call encouraged all counties in trauma service areas with high hospitalizations to promote extra efforts to slow the spread.
“The low rate of new positives is very encouraging but we must continue to be diligent,” he said. “By wearing a mask, washing your hands and avoiding crowds, you will not only protect yourself and your neighbors but you’ll keep positive pressure on our hospitalization rate and keep our business operating at the maximum allowed level.”
In Smith County, confirmed cases of the coronavirus rose by 147 since Wednesday, according to NET Health. The county has had 6,019 cumulative confirmed cases.
Confirmed deaths in the county rose by two to 135, and confirmed recoveries remained at 3,973.
On Monday, there were 261 patients with confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 being treated in Tyler hospitals, up from 252 on Wednesday.
A case is considered probable if a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
The state on Monday reported 15 cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County since Wednesday and one additional death. The county has had 1,212 positive cases, according to the state, and 31 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by one for a cumulative total of 607, and the county’s deaths increased by one to 22.
Statewide
Texas on Monday recorded 10,714 new coronavirus cases and 22 new deaths, health officials announced. In the state, 8,900 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest since August.
The rising number of patients is pushing Texas hospitals to the the limits as health officials brace for a disastrous worsening of the surge nationwide because of holiday gatherings over the long weekend.
In Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner said he planned to start visiting bars that have reopened as restaurants to ensure they are following rules related to occupancy limits, social distancing and mask wearing and are not becoming “community spreader” events.
This comes after videos were shared on social media of a concert last week at Houston’s Spire night club where people were shoulder-to-shoulder and most were not wearing masks.
Harris County, where Houston is located, has not allowed bars to reopen. Since the summer, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has let bars apply to operate as restaurants as long as they offer food and ensure that less than 51% of their total revenue comes from alcohol sales.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton on Sunday closed bars and reduced capacity to 50% at stores, restaurants and other businesses. The action comes after the area’s hospitalization rate for patients with COVID-19 went above 15% for seven consecutive days.
Felton told the Waco Tribune-Herald he doesn’t expect the hospitalization rate to improve in the short term.
“If you think about it, we were in an upward trend before the Thanksgiving holiday,” he told the newspaper. “We’re expecting there will be an increased amount of positive cases because of the holiday and the fact people are getting together.
Officials in other Texas cities have also expressed concerns about bars reclassified as restaurants not following state guidelines on social distancing and occupancy limits. Officials across the country have closed bars during the pandemic as some studies have shown that bars, restaurants and other crowded indoor spaces can help spread the virus.
In an email, the TABC said it is investigating the Houston night club after last week’s incident. The night club previously had its liquor license suspended in July and October for non-compliance with the state’s COVID-19 guidelines.
The night club did not immediately return a call seeking comment Monday.
The TABC has received about 3,000 requests from bars seeking reclassification as restaurants in Texas and about 2,800 have been approved.
“TABC takes the safety of Texas businesses and their customers extremely seriously,” the agency said Monday in an email. “The vast majority of businesses are doing what they can to protect their customers and staff and have repeatedly shown that they place safety first.”