GoBus, a regional public transportation service, will reinstate trip fares beginning Sept. 1.
GoBus is funded by the Texas Department of Transportation and administered by the East Texas Council of Governments in Kilgore.
Fares have been waived for the past 18 months to reduce interaction between drivers and riders as a safety measure during the COVID-19 pandemic.
GoBus will re-institute its fees of $2 for a one-way trip and $1 for each additional trip.
GoBus provides daily local public transportation within the region and offers trips from the rural areas into the urbanized areas of Longview or Tyler on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Book a trip by calling 1-800-590-3371 or go to www.gobustransit.com/ .