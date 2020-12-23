The COVID-19 hospitalization rate for the region that includes Longview/Tyler remained above 15% of total hospital capacity Wednesday for the ninth consecutive day at 17.56%.
The seventh day of meeting that 15% threshold triggered new capacity restrictions at restaurants and other businesses that went into effect Wednesday. Bars must close and businesses must drop from 75% capacity to 50% capacity across a 19-county region that includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola and Smith counties, according to an order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
Seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is less than 15% of total hospital capacity in the region are required to lift the new mandate.
Meanwhile, Gregg County's streak of double-digit increases in virus cases ended Wednesday with the regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reporting six new cases.
Gregg County’s total confirmed case count is at 4,022, while fatalities remained at 76. Recoveries in Gregg County remained at 3,038.
The numbers do not include 2,526 probable cases, 1,318 probable recoveries and 54 deaths for which COVID-19 is the probable cause.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Wednesday, there were 908 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates Wednesday remained at 42.
Confirmed cases in Smith County increased Wednesday by 37 to 7,056, while recovered remained at 5,040. Confirmed fatalities in the county also were steady at 146.
On Wednesday, there were 262 patients with probable or confirmed COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals, a decrease of 273 from Tuesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported five new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents as the total increased 1,367.
Fatalities increased by one to 59, according to state data.
The state reported two new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and one additional death. The county has had 1,473 positive cases, according to the state, and 49 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by four for a cumulative total of 700, and the county’s deaths from the virus remained at 30.