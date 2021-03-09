From staff and wire reports
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler region has dipped below 5% for the first time since the beginning of July, according to data released Tuesday.
COVID-19 patients on Monday, the latest day for which data is available, accounted for 4.72% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. It was the 39th consecutive day the rate was lower than 15% and its lowest level since falling below the threshold.
The rate last dipped below 5% on July 2 when it was 4.68% before rising to above 5% on July 3 with a rate of 5.56%, according to the state.
The lower rate come after a hospitalization rate of less than 15% for seven consecutive days triggered a rollback Feb. 5 on business restrictions in the region that were set Dec. 20 after the rate surpassed 15% for a week straight. The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43% amid 46 straight days of rates higher than 15%. The rate has been below 7% for the past week.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported two new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,365 cases and 95 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported one additional cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 2,131 positive cases, according to the state, and 100 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases remained at 1,301, and the county’s deaths from the virus were unchanged at 65.
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Gilmer Civic Center. Residents who want a vaccine can register beginning by calling Upshur County offices at (903) 680-0600 or (903) 680-0601.
Pfizer vaccines will be administered at the clinic. Officials did not say how many shots are available.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, updates case numbers for Gregg and six other counties for which it provides disease surveillance on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Statewide
The number of COVID-19 cases is climbing again in Texas.
Data from Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday showed the two-week rolling average of new cases in the state has increased by 500.3 per day, or 10.1%. The uptick came as the state prepared to lift its masking mandate Wednesday.
The state health department on Tuesday reported a little over 4,800 new confirmed or probable cases, bringing the state’s pandemic total to almost 2.7 million, an estimated 128,614 of which are now active. Texas hospitals had 4,702 COVID-19 cases on Monday, the most recent day available, 373 more than on Sunday.
The 167 new COVID-19-related fatalities reported Tuesday bring the state’s pandemic death toll to 44,650.