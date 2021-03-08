The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler region continued its decline with data released Monday reaching a third day of some of the lowest percentages since the beginning of July.
COVID-19 patients Sunday, the latest day for which data is available, accounted for 5.16% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. It was the 38th consecutive day the rate was lower than 15% and among its lowest levels since falling below the threshold.
The rate Monday reflecting Sunday’s hospitalizations in the region was the third straight day it dipped below 6%. Prior to the recent numbers, the rate had not been below 6% since July 4.
The lower rates come after a hospitalization rate of less than 15% for seven consecutive days triggered a rollback Feb. 5 on business restrictions in the region that were set Dec. 20 after the rate surpassed 15% for a week straight. The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43% amid 46 straight days of rates higher than 15%.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, on Monday reported just nine newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents since Friday.
The county has had 5,942 cumulative confirmed cases, 5,409 recoveries and 108 confirmed deaths from the virus.
The district said early this month that starting in February it would update numbers only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The numbers do not include 4,801 probable cases, 4,285 probable recoveries and 88 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Monday, there were 425 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county and no active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 31 new confirmed cases since Friday and no additional deaths. The county has had 11,087 confirmed cases and 196 fatalities from the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday reported 10 new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents from the previous day and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,363 cases and 95 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday said the county had 24 new cases during the past seven days along with two deaths.
“Our numbers continue to improve but we must not get complacent,” Sims said in a Facebook post. “Even though the Governor has lifted restrictions effective March 10th, we must be careful. The virus is still out there and we need to avoid it!”
The state reported 18 additional cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and one additional death. The county has had 2,130 positive cases, according to the state, and 100 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by eight to 1,301, and the county’s deaths from the virus increased by one to 65.
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled Wednesday at the Gilmer Civic Center, officials announced Monday.
The clinic is scheduled 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the center. Those who want a vaccine can register beginning today by calling Upshur County offices at (903) 680-0600 or (903) 680-0601.
Pfizer vaccines will be administered at the clinic. Officials did not say how many vaccines are available.
Statewide
A few dozen activists rallied Monday at the Texas Capitol to protest Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to lift his order requiring Texans to don masks.
The Amplified Sound Coalition of music industry workers and the Austin chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America mounted the rally. They called for Abbott to reconsider last week's decision until 70% of the state's essential workers are vaccinated against COVID-19.
The viral illness has killed about 45,000 people in Texas, the nation's third-highest COVID-19 death toll. The Texas per-capita COVID-19 death rate is the nation's 24th-highest, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.
The 1,300 new confirmed and probable cases drove the state's pandemic total closer to 2.7 million cases, with an estimated 133,003 of those now active, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported Monday. The number of cases requiring hospitalization continued to trend lower with 4,329 reported Sunday, the most recent data available from the state.
Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases increased by 1,545, an increase of 34.1%, according to the Johns Hopkins researchers.