The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler region continued its decline with data released Wednesday, while the number of new confirmed virus cases in Gregg County remained low.
COVID-19 patients Tuesday, the latest day for which data is available, accounted for 6.23% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. It was the 33rd consecutive day the rate was lower than 15% and its lowest level since falling below the threshold.
The lower rates come after a hospitalization rate of less than 15% for seven consecutive days triggered a rollback Feb. 5 on business restrictions in the region that were set Dec. 20 after the rate surpassed 15% for a week straight. The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43% amid 46 straight days of rates higher than 15%. The rate has been below 7% for the past six days.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday issued an executive order that will end a statewide face covering mandate Wednesday and open up the state’s businesses to full capacity.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, on Wednesday reported seven newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents since Monday.
The county has had 5,921 cumulative confirmed cases, 5,386 recoveries and 106 confirmed deaths from the virus.
The district said early this month that starting in February it would update numbers only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The numbers do not include 4,789 probable cases, 4,266 probable recoveries and 88 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Wednesday, there were 429 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county and no active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 25 new confirmed cases since Monday and two additional deaths. The county has had 11,030 confirmed cases and 196 fatalities from the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday reported just one new case of coronavirus in Harrison County residents since the previous day and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,348 cases and 95 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state also reported just one new case of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 2,112 positive cases, according to the state, and 95 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by three to 1,290, and the county’s deaths from the virus increased by one to 61.