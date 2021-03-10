The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler region continued to decline Wednesday as state data showed it has been below 15% for 40 straight days.
COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, the latest day for which data is available, accounted for 4.46% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. It was the 40th consecutive day the rate was lower than 15% and its lowest level since falling below the threshold.
The lower rate come after a hospitalization rate of less than 15% for seven consecutive days triggered a rollback Feb. 5 on business restrictions in the region that were set Dec. 20 after the rate surpassed 15% for a week straight. The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43% amid 46 straight days of rates higher than 15%. The rate has been below 7% for the past week.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday reported just two new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents but three additional deaths.
The county has had 2,367 cases and 98 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported two additional cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 2,133 positive cases, according to the state, and 100 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases remained at 1,301, and the county’s deaths from the virus were unchanged at 65.
NET Health on Wednesday evening had not updated new cases, recoveries and deaths for Gregg and the six other counties it serves. The district said previously that starting in February it would update numbers only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Statewide
Austin and Travis County officials have imposed their own requirement that all in the city wear masks in public in apparent defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott's order lifting the state mandate, which took effect Wednesday.
The mandate announced Tuesday by Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown prompted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to threaten a lawsuit Wednesday if the Austin-area officials don't reconsider their move.
Adler and Brown announced the new mask mandate Tuesday after consulting their top health officials. Abbott's order lifting the state mask mandate took effect Wednesday, leaving the decision on requiring masks to property owners.
On other fronts, Texas Rangers baseball club officials said Wednesday that they would open Globe Life Field, their 40,518-seat ballpark, to its full capacity for its April 5 home opener. Fans will be required to wear masks except while eating or drinking.
On Tuesday, data from Johns Hopkins University showed the two-week rolling average of new cases in the state decreased by 832.4 cases per day, or 13.7%.
The state health department on Tuesday reported 4,410 new confirmed or probable cases, bringing the state's pandemic total to a few cases shy of 2.7 million, an estimated 125,403 of which are now active.
The 225 new COVID-19-related fatalities reported Tuesday brought the state's pandemic death toll to 44,875.