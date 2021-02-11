COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decrease slightly in the Longview and Tyler region with newly released data on Thursday.
With new data released Wednesday, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate for the Longview and Tyler region remained less than 15% for a 12th consecutive day as it hit the lowest level in almost three months.
COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 11.59% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. The rate in the region has been below 15% for 13 consecutive days, and Wednesday’s figure is the lowest in that time.
The number comes after a hospitalization rate of less than 15% for seven consecutive days this past Friday triggered a rollback on business restrictions in the region that were set Dec. 20 after the rate surpassed 15% for a week straight. The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43% amid 46 straight days of rates higher than 15%.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The state on Thursday reported 10 new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,272 cases and 88 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported eight new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and four additional deaths. The county has had 2,022 positive cases, according to the state, and 86 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by five for a total of 1,241, and the county’s deaths from the virus remained at 52.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, announced this past week that it would begin updating cases for Gregg and the six other counties it serves only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.