The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler region continues to fall as it moved closer to 2% with data released Wednesday.
COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, the latest day for which data is available, accounted for 2.12% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. The rate dropped below 3% on March 18, and since then it has been below 3% every day except May 22. The recent hospitalization rates are among the lowest since June.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday reported four new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,408 cases and 104 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported one new case of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 2,178 positive cases, according to the state, and 105 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday decreased by one to 1,320, and the county’s total deaths from the virus remained at 68.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District this past week began updating COVID-19 numbers only on Mondays and Thursdays for Gregg and the six other counties for which it provides disease surveillance.
Statewide
The state health department on Wednesday reported 4,086 new confirmed or probable cases, bringing the state’s pandemic total to 2,782,894. Texas hospitals had 3,097 COVID-19 cases, according to the data.