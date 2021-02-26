The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler region continued to decline with data released Friday as it dipped below 7% for the first time in five months.
COVID-19 patients Thursday, the latest day for which data is available, accounted for 6.98% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. It was the 28th consecutive day the rate was lower than 15%, and the first time it dipped below 7% since a rate of 6.55% on Sept. 26.
The lower rates come after a hospitalization rate of less than 15% for seven consecutive days triggered a rollback Feb. 5 on business restrictions in the region that were set Dec. 20 after the rate surpassed 15% for a week straight. The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43% amid 46 straight days of rates higher than 15%.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, on Friday reported 23 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents since Wednesday.
The county has had 5,899 cumulative confirmed cases, 5,385 recoveries and 106 confirmed deaths from the virus.
The district said early this month that starting in February it would update numbers only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The numbers do not include 4,770 probable cases, 4,262 probable recoveries and 87 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Wednesday, there were 408 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county and no active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 61 new confirmed cases since Wednesday and one additional confirmed death. The county has had 10,963 confirmed cases and 194 fatalities from the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Friday reported five new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents from the previous day and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,331 cases and 91 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported 12 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and three additional deaths. The county has had 2,100 positive cases, according to the state, and 94 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by three 1,280, and the county’s deaths from the virus remained at 59.
Statewide
Texas reported 290 more deaths Friday from the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
COVID-19 deaths in Texas now total 42,575. The state’s confirmed and probable coronavirus cases rose by 7,332 to 2,629,136, an estimated 174,645 of which are active.
Of those, 6185 required hospitalization as of Thursday, the most recent total made available by the state, down from 6,724 reported the previous day.