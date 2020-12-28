The COVID-19 hospitalization rate for the region that includes Longview and Tyler on Monday reached its highest level since the start of the pandemic as it remained above 15% of total hospital capacity for the 14th consecutive day.
COVID-19 patients on Monday accounted for 19.12% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G that stretches across a 19-county region in Northeast Texas and includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola and Smith counties. Previously, 18% was the highest hospitalization rate, which came on Christmas day.
Seven consecutive days of hospitalization rates for the Trauma Service Area this past week set in motion renewed restrictions at businesses and restaurants in the region, per an executive order issued in October by Gov. Greg Abbott. The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is less than 15% of total hospital capacity in the region are required to lift the new mandate.
Meanwhile, Gregg County added 77 cases of confirmed COVID-19 on Monday since Wednesday, when the Northeast Texas Public Health District last reported numbers for Gregg and the six other counties for which it provides disease surveillance.
The cumulative count of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Gregg County rose to 4,099 with the new cases, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health. Confirmed recoveries and deaths remained at 3,038 and 76, respectively.
The numbers do not include 2,629 probable cases, 1,318 probable recoveries and 54 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Monday, there were 985 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates Monday decreased by one to 41.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Harrison County since Wednesday along with one new death. The county has had 1,388 cumulative cases with a death toll of 60.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said Monday the county had seen 114 new cases in the past week, which is about 16 per day. He cited hospitalization data and urged residents to take precautions to keep the numbers down.
“Please continue to take every precaution to protect yourselves and those around you,” he said. “Many hospitals are full and it's terrible for those who need urgent care to have to wait. Let's do our part. Also, please continue to pray for those who are affected by this virus and specifically for those who have lost loved ones.”
In Smith County, NET Health reported 90 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday and one additional death. The county has had 7,146 confirmed cases and 147 confirmed fatalities.
On Monday, there were 281 patients with probable or confirmed COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals, an increase from 273 on Wednesday.
The state on Monday reported eight new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County since Wednesday and one additional death. The county has had 1,481 positive cases, according to the state, and 50 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by 11 for a cumulative total of 711, and the county’s deaths from the virus increased by one to 31.
More vaccines
More COVID-19 vaccines are headed to East Texas.
The state on Monday released its third-week vaccine allocation list, and it shows Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview and Longview Regional Medical Center are each scheduled to get an additional 600 doses of the vaccine.
The doses could be from manufacturer Pfizer or a combination of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and are expected to arrive this week.
The hospitals received their first doses and administered them on Dec. 17.
Christus Trinity Mother Frances hospital in Tyler is scheduled to receive 5,500 doses of the vaccines. The schedule also showed Divine Grace Pharmacy in Diana is set to receive 100 doses of the vaccine.