The COVID-19 hospitalization rate for the region that includes Longview and Tyler on Tuesday remained above 15% of total hospital capacity for the 15th consecutive day as two more confirmed virus deaths were announced in Gregg County.
COVID-19 patients on Tuesday accounted for 17.45% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G that stretches across a 19-county region in Northeast Texas and includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola and Smith counties. The number is lower than the record-setting 19.12% reported Monday by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Seven consecutive days of hospitalization rates for the Trauma Service Area this past week set in motion renewed restrictions at businesses and restaurants in the region, per an executive order issued in October by Gov. Greg Abbott. The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is less than 15% of total hospital capacity in the region are required to lift the new mandate.
Meanwhile, Gregg County added just eight cases of confirmed COVID-19 on Tuesday along with two confirmed deaths, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health.
The cumulative count of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Gregg County rose to 4,107 with the new cases and virus deaths rose to 78. Confirmed recoveries for the county remained at 3,038.
The numbers do not include 2,645 probable cases, 1,318 probable recoveries and 56 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Tuesday, there were 991 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates Monday increased by two to 43.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 27 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one additional death. The county has had 7,173 confirmed cases and 148 confirmed fatalities.
On Tuesday, there were 269 patients with probable or confirmed COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals, an decrease from 281 on Monday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Thursday reported three new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and no additional deaths.
The county has had 1,391 cases and 60 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported 20 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,501 positive cases, according to the state, and 50 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by two for a total of 713, and the county’s deaths from the virus remained at 31.