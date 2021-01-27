The number of COVID-19 patients compared to hospital capacity in a region that includes Longview and Tyler has decreased in recent days, but on Wednesday, it was above 15% for 44 straight days.
COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 16.5% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G that stretches across a 19-county region in Northeast Texas and includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola and Smith counties. According to Texas Department of State Health Services, the rate has hovered between 16% and 18% in the past week after reaching a high of 25.43% on Jan. 9.
Seven consecutive days of hospitalization rates above 15% for the Trauma Service Area on Dec. 20 set in motion renewed restrictions at businesses and restaurants in the region, per an executive order issued in October by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is less than 15% of total hospital capacity in the region are required to lift the mandate.
On Wednesday morning, the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, updated daily case counts of the virus for Tuesday in the Gregg and the other six counties for which it provides disease surveillance.
Gregg County recorded seven new confirmed cases, no new recoveries and no new deaths, according to NET Health. The county has had 5,355 cumulative confirmed cases, 3,655 recoveries and 93 fatalities.
The numbers do not include 4,093 probable cases, 2,180 probable recoveries and 74 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Tuesday, there were 1,607 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates on Tuesday remained at 10.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 91 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Monday and no additional deaths. The county has had 9,771 confirmed cases, 6,479 recoveries and 167 fatalities.
On Monday, there were 251 patients with probable or confirmed COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals.
Statewide
Military personnel from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force are being sent to three hospitals in Texas to support efforts to combat the coronavirus and those suffering COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson and Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that 80 personnel, including doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists are being deployed to hospitals in Abilene, Eagle Pass and Lufkin.
Data from Johns Hopkins University shows there are nearly 13,000 people hospitalized in Texas with COVID-related symptoms and the state is eighth in the nation in the number of new cases per capita with 961.5 per 100,000 residents during the past two weeks.
There have been nearly 35,500 deaths in Texas due to COVID, according to the Johns Hopkins data and the seven-day rolling average of deaths has risen in the past two weeks from 285.7 per day to 329.5 while the rolling average of new cases declined from 21,734.14 to 19,727.29 per day.